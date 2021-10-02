5 NBA players in the Western Conference who could have a breakout season in 2021-22

The NBA has a host of young players who are looking to develop as stars for their respective teams. With so much talent across the board, it is only a matter of time before hard work and discipline begin to stratify the ordinary from the elite.

A breakout season in the NBA is one where a player emerges as a potential star or superstar for his franchise. In recent times, some players such as Luka Doncic or Zion Williamson have emerged as superstar quality players in their rookie seasons itself. However, a majority of players take a season or two to hone their talent prior to bursting onto the scene.

Both conferences in the NBA have some of the most talented young players in the league. On that note, here's a look at five NBA players in the Western Conference who could have a breakout season in 2021-22.

#1 Terance Mann

Terance Mann celebrates a basket for the LA Clippers

Playing for the championship contending side, the LA Clippers, Terance Mann has garnered a lot of attention after his performances in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Coming off his sophomore season, the 24-year old is expected to have a breakout campaign with the Clippers.

His performance against the Utah Jazz in Game Six of the playoffs to seal the series win showed that he has genuine potential to emerge as a star for the franchise.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife TERANCE MANN 🔥



39 PTS (Career-high)

72% FG

70% 3PT

100% FT

100% Dunks on the DPOY

Although Mann looks like he could be a star, his averages tend to say otherwise. He averaged seven points and 3.6 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, he did that on roughly 19 minutes per game.

With Mann likely to see more minutes due to Kawhi Leonard's absence, he could have a breakout campaign in 2021-22.

#2 Talen Horton-Tucker

Talent Horton-Tucker looks to bring the ball up the court for the LA Lakers.

Coming off his sophomore season with the LA Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker is one of the most talented young players on the Lakers' side. With an unknown ceiling and the potential to be a future star for the franchise, Horton-Tucker looks set for a breakout campaign in 2021-22.

Talen Horton-Tucker was a second-round pick by the LA Lakers in the 2019-20 draft. Having won a championship with the side in his rookie season itself, fans didn't get to see much of him until his sophomore season.

With his enormous wingspan and sneaky athleticism, Horton-Tucker is a gifted scorer with the potential to be a great defender as well. He averaged nine points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Talen Horton-Tucker showing out and Bron is here for it 🙌 Talen Horton-Tucker showing out and Bron is here for it 🙌 https://t.co/ycpdOqILPF

The LA Lakers made several moves and bid familiar faces goodbye in the 2021 offseason. But Horton-Tucker re-signing with the franchise says a lot about the faith the Lakers have in the player. Challenged by head coach Frank Vogel to become a lockdown defender in the upcoming season, the team will look forward to see what Horton-Tucker has to offer.

