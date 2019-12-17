5 NBA players who could make their All-Star Game debut in 2020

Luka Doncic is among the young NBA stars pushing to make their All-Star Game debut

The 2020 All-Star Game will take place on February 16, 2020, and NBA fans are already predicting which players will make the roster in Chicago. Superstars such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden are sure to be present, although, with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson all sidelined with injuries - we are likely to see a number of players make their All-Star debut.

Khris Middleton, Ben Simmons, Nikola Vucevic, D'Angelo Russell, and Nikola Jokic were among the stars that made their debut last season in Charlotte, and due to the injuries to several regular All-Stars, we may see a record number of debutants in Chicago. So, as we draw closer to the 2020 All-Star Game, here we will look at five players that could make their debut.

#5 Donovan Mitchell - Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is in contention to make his All-Star Game debut

After being selected 13th overall in the 2017 draft, Donovan Mitchell was among the most exciting rookies of the 2017-18 season as he led the Utah Jazz to the Western Conference Semifinals. Following his breakout rookie year, Mitchell was tipped as a potential All-Star as he entered his sophomore season, although a slow start to the campaign put him out of contention.

Nevertheless, Mitchell has started this season well and could be in line to make his first All-Star appearance at the age of 23. Despite the signing of Mike Conley, Mitchell remains the number one option on Utah's offense, and the New York native is currently averaging 25.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

He has also managed to improve his shooting percentage (44.9%) and despite competition from other shooting guards such as CJ McCollum, Mitchell is well in contention to become Utah's first All-Star since Gordon Hayward.

