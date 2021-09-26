 5 players who are expected to perform because of their expiring contracts in the 2021-22 NBA season

Everyone has different methods of motivation, and the NBA is no different. There are intrinsic motivators, such as the desire to be great that is apparent with the greatest in the league. Then there are extrinsic motivations, with the primary one being financial compensation.

NBA contracts are absurd dollar amounts, and players are well aware when they are due for payday the following offseason. Anyone would be more motivated to perform throughout a particular stretch of time if they knew that millions of more dollars were on the table based on their performance.

The idea of a contract year is far from a myth: players often perform at near peak levels when they are on expiring contracts. Inversely, some players seem to coast a bit more in the year following their long-term security.

Here are five players who are on expiring deals for the 2021-22 NBA season and therefore have additional motivation to perform at a high level.

#5 Derrick Jones Jr.

Derrick Jones Jr. signed a two-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for just under $10-million annually in the 2020 NBA offseason.

While Jones Jr. is primarily known for his defensive contributions and high-flying in transition, efficiency on the offensive end is key for his role. In the year prior to his 2020 NBA free agency, he uncoincidentally converted an impressive 52.7 percent of his attempts, second only to his rookie season.

Jones also averaged a career-high in points that season with 8.5 per night for the Miami Heat. During his first NBA season in Portland, Jones was his usual self on the defensive end, and he showed progress in his three-point shooting. His 31.6 percent from three on 2.3 attempts per night is a notable development.

Now a member of the Chicago Bulls, Derrick Jones Jr. should benefit from playing alongside an elite passing guard like Lonzo Ball. If he can show the capability to be consistent and reliable from beyond the arc, Jones could be due for a payday above the mid-level exception in the 2022-23 NBA offseason.

#4 Marvin Bagley III

Unlike the others on this list, Marvin Bagley will be a restricted free agent in the 2022-23 NBA offseason. Bagley has been undeniably disappointing throughout his first three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, and will forever be connected to Luka Doncic and the rest of the stars he was chosen over in the elite 2018 NBA Draft class.

Health has been a chief concern for Bagley, who has played in just 52 percent of Sacramento's games since being drafted. Additionally, Bagley has been a negative defender whenever he is on the floor and certainly contributed to the Kings' managing to have the worst defensive rating of all time last season.

Regardless, some teams are going to think they can turn the 6'11" fluid athlete's career around. He has an impressive 2020-21 statline on the surface with averages of 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while converting 50.4 percent of his attempts from the field and 34.3 percent from three.

This is the definition of a "prove it" season for Marvin Bagley III, and he is likely well aware of that. A motivated and regularly engaged Bagley has the potential for some exciting statistical nights, and the rest of the league may be keeping their eye on him as well.

