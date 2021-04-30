5 NBA players who deserve to play for better teams next season

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is in its final stretch, and some players who have been consistently brilliant this time might see their campaign draw to an end after with the regular season. Others will be involved in the play-in tournament, but their teams cannot realistically compete for the NBA title.

NBA players who deserve to have more talent around them next year

Some of these players deserve to be a part of the NBA postseason. However, their teams might be holding them back, and those athletes deserve better next year.

Not everyone wil need a change of team. Certain players like Stephen Curry might only need a couple of new pieces in his current team, the Golden State Warriors, for them to compete again. In other cases, changing organizations could be the right call.

In this article, we will take a look at five NBA players who deserve a better team next year, whether it is in the same organization they're in, or a new place to revamp their careers.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#5 De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings brings the ball up court.

After signing a five-year, $163-million contract extension with the Sacramento Kings in the offseason, De'Aaron Fox is having a career year in the 2020-21 campaign, and the fourth-year player is putting up great numbers.

Arguably, Fox should've earned All-Star recognition this year, but the West roster was already stacked. Despite averaging 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game this year with 47.7/32.2/71.9 shooting splits, Fox has not been able to carry the Kings to the postseason places.

Though he is also responsible for the team's lowly 25-37 record (12th in the West, 5.5 games away from the play-in places), Fox surely deserves to have more talent around him, and especially a better structure for the Kings' young core to have the chance to play in the NBA Playoffs.

#4 Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball.

Domantas Sabonis has been one of the two best players on the Indiana Pacers' 2020-21 roster, alongside Malcolm Brogdon. Sabonis earned All-Star recognition in the last couple of seasons, and was able to play in the postseason last year with the Pacers.

This season, the Pacers were in the East's Top 6 in the first stages, mainly due to Sabonis' efforts. However, they're only ninth in the East right now with a 29-33 record and are looking to earn a spot in the play-in tournament.

Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 11.6 rebounds (team-high) and six assists (second-best in the team) per game this year, and has shot 52% from the field, and 73% from the free-throw mark.

Though the two-time All-Star needs a little more talent around him to make the Indiana Pacers a contender in the East, the team is probably on the right track and might need only one more piece.

#3 Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves controls the ball.

Karl-Anthony Towns has played only once in the NBA Playoffs with the Minnesota Timberwolves in his six-year NBA career. Towns is definitely one of the best bigs in today's NBA, and his prime are starting to seem like they are being a little wasted at the T-Wolves as the team is struggling mightily again.

Minnesota is currently 14th in the West with a 20-44 record, even though Towns is putting up 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game with 49/39/86 shooting splits.

He has appeared in 42 games this year due to some minor injuries and the NBA's health and safety protocol. The franchise seems disgruntled at the moment, and the roster's potential has not been unlocked by the two coaches it has had this year, Ryan Saunders and Chris Finch.

#2 Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards.

Bradley Beal's name has been linked with other NBA teams quite a few times. However, he has remained loyal to the Washington Wizards and the team is currently among the play-in places in the East.

Though Russell Westbrook's arrival seemed like a bad idea at the start of the season due to poor results, the Wizards now seem to have a nice base to build on with their two elite guards.

However, the franchise will need to make a big effort to add more talent around Beal and Westbrook to become an elite squad in the Eastern Conference.

Beal is currently leading the NBA in scoring with 31.3 points per game and 49/35/90 shooting splits. He's also averaging four rebounds and four assists per game.

Though their roster has various weaknesses, the Wizards will be a problem for any team in a seven-game series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs if they are able to enter and survive the play-in competition.

#1 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

The 2020-21 Golden State Warriors are simply an inconsistent team that has been able to put together some solid streaks this year. Unfortunately for him, though Stephen Curry's current campaign might be the best of his career yet, it has not made Golden State a contender for the biggest prize.

At 31-32, the Dubs are currently 10th in the West, even with the 33-year-old Curry averaging a career-high 31.3 points per game (tied for the lead) and having some of his greatest scoring outbursts in the regular season, including his career-high 62 points on January 3rd against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry could be looking at his third NBA MVP award this year, but it is definitely a long shot for him due to his team's struggles. He has made 48.7% of his field goals, 42.6% of his three-pointers, and 92% from the free-throw line this season.

In arguably the best regular season of his NBA career, Curry's team is under .500 at the moment and without real chances to fight for the championship. Of course, he deserves a better team and he will get it next year at Golden State, with his backcourt partner Klay Thompson hopefully returning.

