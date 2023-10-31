5 NBA players whose partners are older than them ft. Gabrielle Union

NBA players marrying partners way older or younger than them sure does make it look like interesting relationship choices. Whether it was Dwyane Wade marrying Gabrielle Union or a 22-year-old LaMelo Ball dating Ana Montana, who is 12 years older than the rising Charlotte Hornets star, there are quite a few names where there is a significant age gap between the players and their partners.

And on that note, here are five NBA players with partners/wives who are older than them and have made headlines for it.

#5 LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris

Former reality TV star-turned-realtor Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball welcomed their first child, LaVelo Anthony Ball, this year. While the former is 24, Nikki is 33. Despite the nine-year difference between the model and the former Detroit Pistons star, the bond seems to be strong.

Nikki garnered quite the buzz when she swapped her Lamborghini Urus for a Rolls Royce so that Ball and the child could have a comfortable drive. This even had LaVar Ball raving about his son's partner.

#4 Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony was married to La La Anthony, who was a couple of years older than the NBA legend. He got engaged to 'The Chi' star in 2004 and they were married in 2010.

The relationship slumped in 2017, but there were reports of the two reconciling in 2018. That didn't last long, as the couple divorced in 2021.

#3 Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians aren't far off when it comes to discussing the relationships of NBA players. Former Cleveland Cavaliers big Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are quite the one-off pair and there is a seven-year gap between the two.

Kardashian was previously married to Lakers star Lamar Odom. She began dating Thompson in 2016 and the two share a child. Despite reports of the center's alleged affair, the pair had a roller-coaster run in their relationship, and according to Elle, they are not together.

#2 LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana

LaMelo Ball is currently dating Instagram model Ana Montana. According to The Sportslite, the pair have been dating since February 2023. And in what made the buzz, Ball and Montana also share a 12-year gap, with the former having turned 22 this year in August, while Montana is 34.

Montana is a social media influencer, boasting three million followers on Instagram. She began her modeling career in 2010 and has appeared in multiple fashion magazines and music videos.

#1 NBA legend Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Former Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade is nine years younger than his wife, Gabrielle Union. The latter has a history of dating professional athletes before tying the knot with Wade and was linked to Jason Kidd and former NFL star Chris Howard.

The two got engaged in 2013 and married in 2014. Earlier this year, the NBA Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share a wholesome message for his wife on their ninth anniversary.

"In our season of wins, our love story itself remains the best win yet. Cheers to 9 years and many more to come. Happy anniversary to my beautiful wife"

Now, in their nine years of marriage, Wade and Union certainly look happy and content together. Readers need to note that there are many more celebrities in the sports fraternity who are linked to partners older than them. Let us know in the comment section!