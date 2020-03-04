5 NBA Players with the most technical fouls this season

Russell Westbrook has a rich history with technical fouls

A technical foul is one where no physical contact place between players during a play on the court but is rather called for behavior or actions when the ball is out of play. One of the most frequent technical fouls is for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The game has evolved in such a way that there is a major difference in technical fouls now and the one in the mid-90s. The NBA officiating has become strict which does not allow players to get away with things. Dissent and unsportsmanlike conduct accumulated by players have seen them ejected from the contest immediately.

The likes of Draymond Green and Russell Westbrook have a history with technical fouls while the likes of Vince Carter and LaMarcus Aldridge have never been cautioned by the referees this term. That being said, we look at the five players with the most technical fouls this season.

#5 DeMar DeRozan - 11

DeMar DeRozan was traded from Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018

To say it's been a frustrating season for the San Antonio Spurs would be an understatement. They are currently 11th in the league with a 26-34 record and are 3.5 games behind the eighth seed Memphis Grizzlies. After making the postseason for 22 straight seasons, it looks like the streak is going to come to an end this campaign.

One of their star performers has been DeMar DeRozan. The forward is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game this season while shooting nearly 53% from the field. Along with LaMarcus Aldridge, the forward is leading the way for Gregg Popovich and co.

After matching his technical fouls count of last season's tally of 11, DeRozan is hoping to avoid anymore as the Spurs continue to try to sneak into the eighth seed and enter the postseason.

