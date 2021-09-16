5 NBA players who worked out with specialist coach Drew Hanlen this offseason

Drew Hanlen is a top-of-the-line basketball skills coach who has trained several NBA superstars in the past few years. In the 2021 offseason, the specialist coach continued his work as some of the league's biggest names joined him to put in some hard work.

The offseason is a great time to keep their skills sharp and perhaps work on crispier moves ahead of the new season. NBA superstars get exactly that with Drew Hanlen as the skills coach employs the best game-like training to help improve a player's performance.

Through his Pure Sweat Runs, Drew Hanlen brought together some of the NBA's leading youngsters in a pickup game. Players like Spencer Dinwiddie, Enes Kanter, Trae Young and Carmelo Anthony featured in the game, alongside official trainees of the specialist coach.

5 Star players who trained with Drew Hanlen ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

#1 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum hit the gym once again with long-time trainer Drew Hanlen with the little time he had. The Duke product did not have much free time seeing as he went straight to Team USA training camp after his early playoff exit and flew off to Tokyo afterward for the Olympics.

The NBA community will undoubtedly see a different style of play from Tatum as the prolific scorer has hit the gym in the offseason. Released images showed a jacked Tatum, which means the Boston Celtics wing man is looking to be more aggressive in the post.

While physicality has not entirely been a downside to his game, the 23-year-old is looking to add another weapon to his already loaded offensive arsenal. Expect to see Tatum at the free-throw line more often during the 2021-22 NBA season. His points tally will benefit from that as has shot 84% from the free-throw line throughout his career.

#2 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Drew Hanlen and Joel Embiid are known to put in intense work on offseasons and that of 2021 was no different. Hanlen continued to build on Embiid's skill set, especially in his post-up game.

There are huge similarities between Embiid's game and NBA veteran Hakeem Olajuwon. While many of Olajuwon's moves have been tweaked for convenience, Drew Hanlen has categorically stated that his training regimen for Embiid involves tape-watching and attempts to recreate those moves.

Embiid came into the NBA as a raw talent but has quickly developed into perhaps the most dominant center in the league, all thanks to Drew Hanlen.

