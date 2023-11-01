5 NBA stars that absolutely crushed their Halloween outfits ft. Victor Wembanyama's Slender Man look 

NBA stars got creative with their costumes when they celebrated Halloween this year. The looks they sported varied from the familiar, to the funny, to downright scary, but all done in the spirit of good-natured fun.

Here are some of the league stars who absolutely crushed it with their Halloween outfits:

5 NBA stars who sported interesting Halloween outfits

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks/Hulk)

Perhaps representative of his mindset for the new season of the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo came as the Hulk for their game against the Miami Heat on October 30. The "Greek Freak" had the mask of the popular Marvel hero and the big hands of the Hulk for "smashing” as he made his way through Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo, along with new running mate Damian Lillard, is looking to lead the Bucks this year to smash the competition in redeeming themselves after a whimper of finish last time around when they were booted out of the opening round of the playoffs.

#4. LeBron James (Lakers/Beetlejuice)

Expand Tweet

For this year, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James decided to be Beetlejuice. As an homage to the city he is playing for, "The King" spotlighted one of the most well-known movie characters in Hollywood, which was played by Michael Keaton in the 1988 fantasy-comedy film.

He posted a photo of him on Instagram with the caption, “ITS SHOWTIME!!!!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN YOU CRAZIES! But C’Mon man! Just Say my name 3 times!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💀😏😁😱🎃👻” The “say my name 3 times” part, of course, is in reference to the popular line from the movie.

#3. Trey Murphy III (Pelicans/NBA referee)

Expand Tweet

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III may be out of action for the next few weeks but could find himself squeezing some court as action as a referee. The third-year player came for their game against the Golden State Warriors on October 30 as an NBA referee.

Murphy is still recovering from a left knee injury and is not expected to play early in the Pelicans’ 2023-24 NBA campaign. But it is good to see he is in good spirits.

#2. DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets/Taylor Swift)

Expand Tweet

Denver Nuggets backup center DeAndre Jordan channeled his inner “Taylor Swift” by dressing up as the popular multi-selling recording artist as he boarded the team’s plane. The veteran player had a blonde wig and sports jacket on as he blasted Swift’s “Bad Blood” song. Jordan and the Nuggets were on their way to the play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

#1. Victor Wembayanma (Spurs/Slender Man)

Expand Tweet

This early in his NBA career, rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama is showing a lot of fashion sense. He displayed it once again when he showed for their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday as Slender Man. Wearing a black suit as his body is draped in an all-white cloth, 7-foot-4 "Wemby" drew amazement and laughter as he strutted his way into the building.