5 NBA stars with the most gold medals

After failing to win the FIBA World Cup 2023, several NBA stars are ready to commit to Team USA for the 2024 Olympic Games, as they want to bring their national team back to the top since winning the gold medal at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Americans have won a world championship only twice since 2002 (2010, 2014), but they are much more successful when it comes to the Olympic Games with four straight gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016, 2021).

Next summer, several NBA stars are expected to join the national team for the Olympic Games, as they are seeking another gold medal in international basketball.

With that in mind, we take a look at five NBA stars who have won the most gold medals in international competitions.

Kevin Durant headlines Top-5 of NBA stars with the most gold medals

#5 - Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors superstar and four-time champion, Stephen Curry, is ready to return to the national team after nine years. Curry was part of Team USA that won the gold medal in consecutive FIBA World Cup editions (2010, 2014).

In 2010, he had a limited role in the roster that won gold in Turkey, while four years later, he had more playing time en route to the Americans' title run in Spain.

Since then, Stephen Curry has stayed away from international basketball due to injuries and the need to rest, but he now seems ready for one 'Last Dance' in Paris.

#4 - Michael Jordan

One of the all-time greats in the NBA, Michael Jordan was successful with Team USA as well. A six-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, he won two gold medals in his career.

The first one was in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, while eight years later, Michael Jordan headlined the Dream Team and won gold in Barcelona (1992). In between, he was part of the USA's roster that finished third in Seoul in the 1988 Olympics.

#3 - LeBron James

Like Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan, LeBron James is another NBA superstar with two gold medals in international basketball. The all-time scoring leader has played for the national team in four major international tournaments (2004, 2006, 2008, 2012).

The "King" has won gold in consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012), while he earned the bronze medal in his first two appearances with the Americans in international basketball (2004 Olympics, 2006 FIBA World Cup).

LeBron James is expected to return to Team USA for one last appearance and headline the 2024 Olympic roster.

#2 - Carmelo Anthony

He is the most successful NBA star in Team USA history, along with Kevin Durant. Carmelo Anthony has appeared in five major tournaments with the national team (2004, 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2016).

After finishing third in consecutive tournaments (2004, 2006), he went on to win three straight gold medals in Olympic Games in Beijing (2008), London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016), respectively.

Anthony never played again for USA, but still leads the way in scoring and rebounding for the national team. He also appeared in a record 31 games for USA.

#1 - Kevin Durant

The superstar of the Phoenix Suns is a holder of four gold medals with the national team. Kevin Durant has won gold medals in three straight Olympic Games (2012, 2016, 2021), while he was part of Team USA's roster that claimed the gold medal and the title in the 2010 FIBA World Cup.

Durant has dominated the last three Olympic Games, becoming the only player to score 30 points in back-to-back gold medal games (2012, 2016), while he had 29 in 2021.

A two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP (2017, 2018), Kevin Durant is expected to join LeBron James and Stephen Curry for one final run with the national team at the 2024 Olympic Games.