5 NBA stars LA Lakers can still recruit after disappointing start to 2023-24 season

The LA Lakers have reportedly started to explore the option of adding another star to their roster this season, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Seven games into the season, and the team has seen where it can improve and how it can compete in the tough Western Conference.

"There are already calls in Los Angeles for a third star," Shelburne said.

Offensively, the Lakers (3-4) have struggled and are looking to get another star to contribute in that department. Anthony Davis recently suffered an injury which could have been the signal for the team to start looking for another star. On top of that, LeBron James will turn 39 late next month, and having him do so much night after night might be problematic down the line.

Adding another star to the Lakers could solve their problems on the offensive end, which could improve their ability to contend.

The LA Lakers need to stop relying on LeBron James

The 2023-24 season for the LA Lakers is pretty similar to how they played the previous season. They've given the ball to James time and time again to get them out of the hole in the first seven games. Although not every game they played required LeBron to bail them out, it's still obvious that they're relying heavily on the 38-year-old star.

James isn't as young as he once was, which could be worrisome if the Lakers continue to count on him to execute their offense. Players like D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have had their inconsistencies and haven't been a huge help.

Trading them for another star would hurt the chemistry, but it'll give LeBron time to recover for the postseason.

#5, Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield has been rumored as a trade target for the Lakers for some time. Although he isn't a legit All-Star, he can still put the ball through the hoop and help the team possibly win games.

Having another consistent floor spacer would be a huge addition for Los Angeles.

#4, Alex Caruso

Lakers fans were disappointed that they weren't able to keep Alex Caruso ahead of the 2022-23 season. Now, they have the chance to acquire him and boost the energy of the team.

"The rumor around the Lakers was they regretted letting him go almost immediately after it happened," a Lakers exec said. "They knew that was a mistake. He's not the same player now, but the Lakers are worried they don't have enough of an edge. He could be someone who helps fix that."

Trading for him this season could be a way of apologizing to the point guard and also giving the Lakers an edge.

#3, DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls seem to be a confused team, which is the perfect opportunity for the LA Lakers to trade for DeMar DeRozan. He may be on the older side, but he's still a capable scorer who could give the team at least 20 points on any given night.

The Bulls could blow up their team and start the rebuild, giving Los Angeles a chance to acquire the veteran star.

#2, Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has done a lot for the Bulls despite the lack of success to back it up. He's a premier star in the league, who's very efficient at scoring the basketball, making 48.5% of his shots last season.

With the Bulls having an all-players meeting to start the season, it could be a sign that they might just blow everything up and start all over again.

#1, Trae Young

Trae Young has long been rumored as a trade target for the Lakers. They could pull the trigger and trade Russell in exchange for Young, who's a more consistent point guard.

The Atlanta Hawks are off to a decent start this season. That could be difficult for the LA Lakers to get the Hawks star. But anything is possible in the NBA.