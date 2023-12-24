5 NBA stars who Nike fumbled the ball with ft. Nikola Jokic

Nike has agreed to signature shoe deals with many NBA superstars over the years. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokonmpo are some of the top stars who have deals with the company. However, some of them eventually decided to leave and join other companies.

With that in mind, let's have a look at five NBA superstars who eventually left Nike.

5 NBA stars who Nike fumbled the ball with

#5 - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings

The superstar of the Sacramento Kings reached a multi-year deal with Nike when he joined the league in 2017. He eventually left the company a few months ago and signed a new deal with Stephen Curry's shoe company, the Curry Brand.

Curry, who is under contract with Under Armour, launched his company back in 2020.

#4 - Kyrie Irving

Dallas Maericks superstar Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving joined Nike back in 2011 when he moved to the NBA. The 2016 champion and current Dallas Mavericks' superstar was under contract with the company until late 2022.

However, Nike parted ways with him following an antisemitic post he made a few months ago. Irving didn't stay without a signature shoe deal for a long time and joined ANTA. His first signature shoe with the Chinese company is expected to be released in the coming months.

#3 - Nikola Jokic

Reigning NBA champion and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP and reigning champion and Finals MVP with the Denver Nuggets, partnered with Nike after moving to the league in 2015.

However, he is no longer with the company and has now signed a signature shoe deal with 361 Degrees. Jokic will have his own signature shoe with the company, while his teammate Aaron Gordon is also under contract with the Chinese shoe manufacturer.

#2 - Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic

The megastar of the Dallas Mavericks reached a deal with Nike when he was still playing for Real Madrid (2017-18). Once his deal expired in 2019, he moved to Michael Jordan's brand, the Jordan Brand, which collaborates with Nike.

Back in August, Luka Doncic signed an extension with the company, which will keep him with Jordan Brand through 2029.

#1 - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry was one of the first superstars to leave Nike and join another company

The four-time NBA champion and superstar of the Golden State Warriors was one of the first players to leave Nike. Back in 2013, he moved to Under Armour on a deal that will last until after his retirement.

Stephen Curry has also launched his own company, Curry Brand, in collaboration with Under Armour, and as we said, Kings' star guard De'Aaron Fox recently signed with Curry's company.