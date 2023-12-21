Nikola Jokic becomes face of Chinese sneaker brand 361, ditches deal with Nike: What we know so far

Nikola Jokic used to be the only NBA MVP without a signature shoe to his name since 2008. “The Joker,” for his entire career, has been wearing the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump. Despite being arguably the best player in the league over the last few years, “The Swoosh” didn’t offer him a line of shoes.

Jokic does get a Player Exclusive (PE) of the Zoom G.T. Jump. His shoes have Denver Nuggets colorways or sometimes with a jester’s hat, which is a nod to his nickname. For this reason, the Serbian basketball superstar is nowhere near LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and many others when it comes to sneaker earnings.

That has now changed with this report from Nick DePaula:

“OFFICIAL: Reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic has signed a multi-year signature shoe deal with 361.

"The Joker will become a leading global face of the Chinese brand.”

Last week, the two-time MVP was spotted wearing 361 in one of the Denver Nuggets’ practices. For somebody who has been wearing Nike throughout his career, the Chinese brand on his feet quickly drew attention.

Phil Knight’s company reportedly refused to renew Nikola Jokic’s contract, which is quite shocking for somebody of his caliber. Back in June, Nike honored the big man’s historic run to the NBA championship by doing a commercial for him. Six months later, he is no longer on its roster.

Jokic joins Denver Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon, who has been endorsing 361. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who also plays for the Nuggets, and Spencer Dinwiddie have been with the Chinese brand for some time now.

Nikola Jokic is another former MVP that Nike lost to a rival brand

Nikola Jokic isn’t the first former NBA MVP that Nike lost to another shoe company. Steph Curry, who many consider will become the face of the league once LeBron James retires, is the most popular example.

The said brand reportedly botched up their presentation to re-sign the Golden State Warriors superstar. Curry eventually left and joined Under Armour. UA promptly gave the point guard his signature line.

James Harden donned Nikes during the first six years of his career in the NBA. He wore different varieties of the Hyperdunk, Hyperfuse, and the Lunar Hypergamer. In 2015, he bolted and signed with Adidas, who also gave him a signature shoe line.

Nikola Jokic is the latest to follow the trend. “The Joker” finally gets his well-deserved sneaker deal. 361 is reportedly fast-tracking Jokic’s signature shoe.