5 NBA stars who didn't step up their game in the 2020-21 season

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is coming to an end. With the NBA Playoffs lurking, there will be squads that will have vacations earlier than they want to.

While many talented NBA players will miss the playoffs, a number of them did not step up enough for their respective franchises.

NBA stars who didn't step up for their teams in the 2020-21 season

Of course, the players on this list do not have the sole responsibility for their team's woes in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, they certainly had some weaknesses that adversely affected their squad's fortunes.

#5 D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2020-21 Minnesota Timberwolves were the worst team in the NBA for a large part of the season, even with D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns on their roster.

Of course, injuries have played a big part in the team's failure this season, but with Russell and KAT on the court, the team still struggled.

Russell has endured an underwhelming season, even though his production has not really fallen. He has also not played winning basketball (the team is 15-25 in the games he's played).

It is not the former All-Star's fault that Minnesota had a horrible campaign, but he should take some of the blame. He averages 19.1 points per game this year, a four-point swing from last year (23.1).

Russell shot his customary 43% from the field and a career-best 39.5% from three. However, his Defensive Rating of 117 is the worst of his NBA career and is near the bottom within the Timberwolves roster.

#4 Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans were stacked with young talent, and former All-Star Brandon Ingram was expected to be the team leader in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Though he really had a solid season on offense (similar to last year), the New Orleans Pelicans star really struggled on the defensive end.

Ingram put up 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game so far this year. However, his Defensive Rating (116) is the worst of his career so far, and he ranks 453rd in the current season.

#3 Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors.

After playing an essential role in the Toronto Raptors' championship run in the 2018-19 NBA season, Pascal Siakam was tipped to be an NBA star in the following seasons. He had a solid 2019-20 NBA season, and the Raptors were close to making it to the Eastern Finals.

However, Siakam has not shown much progress in his game this season, and the Toronto Raptors will miss the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 NBA campaign.

Siakam is averaging fewer points and rebounds per game than last year. However, the most impactful downgrade was seen in his three-point shooting. He made 36% last year but has only managed to post a 29% this season.

Defensively, Siakam is also known as a solid player, but he has had his worst defensive season so far. He is posting an Offensive Rating lower than his Defensive Rating for the first time in his career.

#2 Kevin Love

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball.

Kevin Love is at the tail end of his NBA career, and his motivation has been in question during the 2020-21 NBA season.

The 32-year-old power forward is posting the worst numbers of his career since his rookie campaign (2008-09). He is averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds (lowest of his career) per game this season and has also made only 40.9% of his field goals.

Love has played only 25 games this season, as injuries have plagued him.

#1 Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics were two wins away from playing in the 2020 NBA Finals, but the team's 2020-21 NBA campaign has been underwhelming. They are only seventh in the East and will compete in the Play-In tournament.

Kemba Walker has not had his best season, even though he has been playing a lot better in his most recent outings. He is averaging 19.3 points and four assists per game this season while posting 42/36/89 shooting splits.

However, in his first 27 starts this year, Walker was averaging 18 points, but with a lowly 39% field-goal percentage. He has recently picked up his level and is now averaging 21 points and 5.4 assists per game in his last 16 appearances, with a 46% field-goal percentage.

The real problem for Walker this year has been the games he has missed. He has played 43 games this season but has not played more than seven consecutive games for the Boston Celtics this year.

