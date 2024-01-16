5 NBA stars who have twins ft. Michael Jordan-Yvette Prieto

Approximately 5,000 players have played in the NBA since the merger of the National Basketball League and the Basketball Association of America. 21 franchises have lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy with the Denver Nuggets the latest to be added to that list in 2023. Superstars, rotational players and journeymen have made their mark in the league.

Out of the thousands who have seen action in the NBA, only a rare few have had twin kids in the family. Most of those who have played in the league assert that families, particularly the children, have been their respective career inspirations. This list will take a look at some former and current players who have had twins in the family.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA players with twin kids

#5 Lorenzen Wright

The late Lorenzen Wright had six children with his former wife Sherra Wright-Robinson. Two of those were twins named Lamar and Shamar. They were only 10 years old when their father’s murdered body was found in Memphis in 2010.

Expand Tweet

Nine years after their father was killed, the boys’ mother pleaded guilty to the facilitation of the first-degree murder that resulted in Wright’s death. The twins grew up to play college basketball at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

#4 Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes had twin sons with ex-wife Gloria Govan. Carter and Isaiah Barnes are now playing basketball at Crespi Carmelite High School. They are coached by former NBA player Derek Fisher who is also Govan’s husband.

Expand Tweet

Barnes and Govan have been divorced for eight years now but there remains a nasty back-and-forth between the two. Recently, the Basketball Wives LA star accused the former Orlando Magic player of failing to pay $133K of child support.

#3 Carlos Boozer

Arguably the most high-profile twins on this list are Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, the sons of former NBA player Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe. The longtime Utah Jazz forward retired after the 2014-15 season following a one-year stint with the LA Lakers.

Expand Tweet

Boozer’s twins, who are studying at Christopher Columbus High School in Florida, have become two of the hottest prospects in college basketball. The elder Boozer was a superstar at Duke but his athletic kids are reportedly looking to play at Kentucky. Cameron could be the top recruit in 2025.

#2 Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has three children with his estranged wife Kay’La Lillard. Two of them, Kali Laheem and Kalii Emma Lee are twins and were born in January 2021. Right after their birth, the former Portland Blazers superstar posted on Instagram: “Just call me Daddy Dame from now on.”

Unfortunately, the Lillards are in the middle of divorce proceedings. Lillard’s wife has accused him of not being the daddy he claims he is on social media. She is seeking full custody of their children.

Expand Tweet

“Dame Time,” meanwhile, continues in Milwaukee where he is trying to lead the Bucks to another NBA championship with Giannis Anteokounmpo. On Sunday, he nailed a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Bucks a 143-142 overtime win over the Sacramento Kings.

#1 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan has three kids, Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine, with former wife Juanita Vanoy. The six-time NBA champion also has twins with current wife Yvette Prieto. Victoria and Ysabel Jordan were born on February 9, 2014.

Jordan is perhaps the most recognizable name in basketball. Out of the roughly 5,000 players who played in the NBA, he is one of a few considered the greatest of all time.

Expand Tweet

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto have been extremely tight with the privacy of the twins. Photos and information concerning the two are very rare.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!