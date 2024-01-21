The league isn't short of NBA superstars who have consistently put on a show for fans. However, only a few players have established themselves in that tier. Thanks to numerous "He's Him" moments from these stars, the league and the fans have been put on notice with their commanding arrival.

Some superstars usually take a couple of seasons before they reach that level. Nevertheless, some only took two to four seasons to reach that state. Meanwhile, some stars have made their way into NBA MVP conversations.

Here are five NBA superstars who have proven themselves after 41 games in the 2023-24 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 NBA superstars who proved 'He's Him' after 41 games through 2023-24 season

5) Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers guard - Tyrese Maxey

Starting at number five on the list is Tyrese Maxey, one of the quickest NBA superstars in the league. The Philadelphia 76ers guard has been incredible this season with a new role following James Harden's departure. He has stepped up to the challenge and established himself as a great second option alongside 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

This season, Maxey is putting up 26.0 points (44.8% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range) and 6.7 assists per game.

4) Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic forward - Paolo Banchero

This 2022 No.1 pick has made tremendous strides in his game in his second year in the NBA. Paolo Banchero has made a strong case for himself alongside other NBA superstars by occasionally leading his team to victories. It's a challenge for him, considering the Orlando Magic are ranked 24th (112.2) in offense.

In his sophomore season, Banchero is averaging 22.7 points (45.0% shooting, including 34.9% from 3-point range), 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

3) Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers guard - Tyrese Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers are currently the number one-ranked offense in the NBA, and a primary part of their team's success is Tyrese Haliburton's rise to stardom. His elite shotmaking and decision-making make him a challenging defensive assignment for opposing teams.

When it comes to deep 3-pointers, consider what he did against the Milwaukee Bucks when they met two times this month (Jan. 1 and Jan. 3).

Expand Tweet

Haliburton is putting up 23.6 points (49.6% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range) and 12.6 assists per game.

2) Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves guard - Anthony Edwards

Fresh off his outstanding outing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Anthony Edwards has arrived and secured a spot amongst NBA superstars. His scoring is better than ever. However, what stands out is the jump he made in his decision-making, averaging 5.0 assists per game.

Edwards averages 25.9 points (46.7% shooting, including 37.9% from 3-point range) and 5.4 rebounds per game.

1) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKC Thunder guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Looking at NBA superstars who have come a long way, look no further than Shai Gilegeous-Alexander. Listed third in the NBA MVP race, the OKC guard is a complete package at the point guard position. Besides his scoring and decision-making, the NBA All-Star is no slouch at the defensive end.

He has caused headaches for scoring guards with his length and lateral quickness. With his two-way potential, Gilgeous-Alexander has proven he is probably the best point guard in the league on numerous occasions. He is putting up 31.1 points (54.9% shooting, including 32.6% from 3-point range), 6.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!