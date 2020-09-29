5 NBA superstars who could be traded in the upcoming off-season

The 2019-20 NBA season is approaching its end as the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat set to battle it out as the last two teams remaining in the Orlando bubble. It means that for the 28 other teams in the NBA, off-season planning has already begun as they look ahead to the draft, Free Agency and potential trades.

The likes of New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets will be looking to quicken the pace of their rebuild while others like Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors may be looking to retool for a run at the NBA title. But either way, plenty of NBA stars are likely to be on the move very soon.

Five NBA superstars who are likely to change teams in the upcoming off-season

While the draft and Free Agency will no doubt be crazy as the off-season may see plenty of big names on the move, whenever the 2020-21 NBA season rolls around, the landscape of the competition may look very different from what it is now.

On that note, let us have a look at five NBA superstars who are likely to change teams in the upcoming off-season.

#5 Karl-Anthony Towns

KAT seems as good as gone in Minnesota.

Heading into this NBA off-season, many people expected Minnesota Timberwolves to build around D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT) and their #1 overall pick (likely to be traded or Anthony Edwards).

However, reports have now surfaced that KAT is 'as good as gone' in Minnesota. It's unclear about the reason of the rift between the player and the team that drafted him, but considering the talent that he is, there will be suitors aplenty for KAT as he can be the piece that could transform an NBA franchise.

Golden State, Milwaukee, New York, Brooklyn and many other teams in the NBA could be great destinations for KAT as he is still young enough to improve and become one of, if not the best, centers in the game.

This one may be a little harder to get done because of KAT's massive contract and the fact that Minnesota will have to decide where they want to rebuild going forward. But there is no doubt that there are many teams who would look to trade for one of the NBA's best young players.

#4 Aaron Gordon

NBA trade rumors about Aaron Gordon have been circulating for quite some time.

Few young players in the NBA have shown as much potential over the past few years than Aaron Gordon. While the player has definitely not reached his potential yet, a change of scenery could certainly help him achieve the same.

Whether it be Minnesota, Milwaukee, Golden State, Philadelphia or a surprise team, it is looking more and more likely that this deal could be done soon. That is because if it happens, it would allow Orlando Magic to get some draft picks and Gordon could also get a nice young playmaker to bring out his strengths.

Gordon needs to work on getting a consistent shot, but the 24-year-old has plenty of time to improve his game. With his athleticism, he will be a key player for any contending team looking to win the NBA title in the upcoming season.

His trade value and market could depend on other players being moved during the off-season. Nevertheless, whoever manages to get him would get a fabulous player ready to compete for an NBA Championship.