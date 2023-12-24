5 NBA teams with best Christmas day jersey

NBA teams no longer wear special jerseys for Christmas Day games. Since 2017, Nike hasn't provided clubs with Christmas Day uniforms. Instead, the teams can wear their City Edition or Statement jerseys to avoid wearing their regular home or away jerseys.

Over the years, several players have called for the return of the Christmas Day jerseys, but Nike appears to have no plans to bring them back.

With that in mind, we take a look at five teams with the best Christmas Day jerseys.

NBA teams' top 5 Christmas Day jerseys

#5 - OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. New York Knicks (Photo credit: BRAD PENNER, USA TODAY SPORTS)

Back in 2013, the plan for NBA teams was to wear sleeve jerseys, and OKC Thunder's uniform was one of the best. A total blue outfit with the team logo in front, OKC's Christmas Day stole the spotlight. The Thunder took on the New York Knicks on Dec. 25, 2013.

#4 - Miami Heat

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Photo credit: GARY A. VASQUEZ, USA TODAY SPORTS)

Also, from 2013, we pick the Miami Heat among the NBA teams with the best Christmas Day uniforms. The team wore a sleeve jersey with the Heat logo in front in an all-red outfit, which was considered by many to be impressive. In that year, the Heat had taken on the LA Lakers.

#3 - New York Knicks

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics (Photo credit: ANDY MARLIN, USA TODAY SPORTS)

Their 2016 Christmas Day jersey in white, blue, and orange was quite unique. The team's name and logo were written in a festive font, which attracted a lot of positive comments. The Knicks had faced the Boston Celtics on that day.

#2 - San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets (Photo credit: SOOBUM IM, USA TODAY SPORTS)

The San Antonio Spurs have the best Christmas Day jersey among the NBA teams. In 2013, the team wore the sleeve edition for the game against the Houston Rockets in a full grey uniform with the team logo in front in grey and black.

#1 - Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets (Photo credit: ANTHONY GRUPPUSO, USA TODAY SPORTS)

The Chicago Bulls had some of the best Christmas Day jerseys. Both in 2013 against the Brooklyn Nets (sleeve edition, total red outfit with the team logo in gold) and in 2015 against the OKC Thunder (red and white outfit, the logo in white and written in a festive font).