5 NBA teams with best defensive rating in Western Conference heading into 2024 Playoffs ft Minnesota Timberwolves

With the 2024 NBA Playoffs nearing, five teams have showcased their tenacity at the defensive end. From the Minnesota Timberwolves led by Rudy Gobert to the collective and focused defensive identity of the Denver Nuggets, these are the teams who have pried themselves at making opponents work hard for their shots.

There's no denying how different postseason basketball is from what usually goes down in the regular season. Usually, games are played at a slower and more methodical pace, often anchoring and testing one's defensive capabilities. These teams' efficiency at that end of the court will be tested once the NBA Playoffs begin.

Aside from the eye test, a great indicator of a team's effectiveness at causing havoc defensively for rival teams is looking at their defensive rating. Additionally, a reliable offensive system is important in the postseason, especially when a game calls for crucial buckets, but a good defensive philosophy can go a long way in giving a team an edge over its opponent.

Five NBA teams in the Western Conference with the best defensive rating approaching the 2024 Playoffs

5) Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant

Starting fifth on the list is the Phoenix Suns, who are 12th (113.7 rating) defensively in the league but remain a good defensive squad and are in playoff contention.

Despite their inconsistencies in securing wins as of late, Suns coach Frank Vogel has a reliable defensive mind, which has been evident.

4) Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and forward Aaron Gordon

Listed fourth on the list are the 2023 defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. They rank eighth (112.2 rating) defensively in the NBA and have managed to carry over their prominent defensive identity from last season into being one of the best at it this season.

They have prioritized collective focus and effort at this end of the court, garnering impressive results.

3) New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones

Moving to third on the list, the New Orleans Pelicans (111.7 rating) are sixth in the NBA for having one of the best perimeter defenses.

The Pelicans' length and size have posed problems for opposing offenses, allowing them to command the tempo of play.

2) OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Jaylin Williams

Listed second on the list is the OKC Thunder, who are fourth (111.5 rating) defensively in the league and have established right from the start of the season that their defense was nothing to scoff at.

The Thunder have prided themselves on how they play defense, which is a great sign for a young team.

1) Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert

Last on the list is the number one defensive team in the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have a 108.1 rating.

Right from the jump, this was a different basketball team from the one that finished eighth in the Western Conference standings last season.

With a refined defensive process, the Timberwolves have showcased how important the Rudy Gobert move was back on July 6, 2022, which has translated well this season.

Primed to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, Rudy Gobert's defense does not overshadow how connected the team has been.