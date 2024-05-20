From the days of Bill Russell's Celtics to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' dominance in the 1990s, teams in the Eastern Conference have fought hard to reach the NBA Finals. Getting to the finals means winning the Eastern Conference Finals, and some teams are better than others at reaching that stage.

Let's look at the five teams with the most Eastern Conference finals appearances:

5 NBA teams with the most Eastern Conference finals appearances

5. Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks (8)

The Philadelphia 76ers boast three NBA championships to their name. They have also been a strong contender in the Eastern Conference playoffs, clinching the conference title eight times. That said, their last appearance in the NBA Finals came back in 2001.

The Knicks also have eight Eastern Conference finals appearances and their golden era in the 1970s saw them reign supreme. They won NBA championships in 1970 and 1973, and Knicks fans can only yearn for a return to those glory days.

NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

4. Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers (9)

The Indiana Pacers are in the 2024 Eastern Conference finals and are led by star guard Tyrese Haliburton. They boast several Eastern Conference battles and Reggie Miller even steered them to the NBA Finals in 2000, but a championship remains ever elusive.

Led by LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers became a force in the Eastern Conference in the late 2000s and mid-2010s. They secured four conference titles during LeBron's two stints with the team, including a memorable comeback from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 NBA Finals.

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Miami Heat (10)

The Miami Heat rose to prominence in the early 2000s, led by the duo of Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal. In the 2010–11 season, they added LeBron James and Chris Bosh, forming a legendary "Big Three" in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat made it to the NBA Finals last season after finishing eighth in the East, but couldn't repeat their postseason run this campaign. They were knocked out by the Boston Celtics in five games in the first round.

Dwyane Wade

2. Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls (11)

The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls have each made 11 appearances in the Eastern Conference finals. Detroit credits its success to the 1980s 'Bad Boy Pistons' and its early 2000s teams, which resulted in three NBA championships. Unfortunately for Detroit fans, the franchise is a far cry from its glory days, as was on display this season when they finished bottom of the East with a 14-68 record.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls can thank the reign of Michael Jordan and his teammates in the 1990s. Additional appearances came in the 1970s in Jerry Sloan's playing days and in the early 2010s when Derrick Rose led the team. After finishing ninth in the conference with a 39-43 record, the Bulls made the Play-In, but following a victory over the Atlanta Hawks, were eliminated by the Heat.

1. Boston Celtics (23 )

The Boston Celtics have 23 appearances in the conference finals. The Celtics have seen some tremendous teams, from the days of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish, to Big Threes featuring names like Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. Now the Celtics boast names like Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown.

The franchise has won 17 NBA titles, which ties with the LA Lakers for the most in the NBA. While the Celtics fell short in the 2022 NBA Finals, they made it through to the 2024 NBA Finals, and unless something changes drastically, are a threat in the coming seasons too.