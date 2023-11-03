5 NBA teams with the longest title droughts

The NBA has had a lot of variety in regards to champions in recent years. However, there are still a handful of teams that have yet to climb the mountaintop.

For some franchises, it has been an extended period of time since they've hoisted a championship. Meanwhile, there are still some organizations that have yet to hang a banner since joining the association.

Last year, the NBA saw one of its record playoff droughts come to an end. At long last, the Sacramento Kings were able to work their way back into the postseason. That said, they still find themselves on another enlogate drought list.

As all 30 teams begin their quest for a title, here are the longest current championship droughts in the league today.

Longest NBA title droughts

#5 New York Knicks (50 years)

Rounding out the top five is one of the league's most historic franchises, the New York Knicks. The last time they won the NBA championship was all the way back in 1973.

During the 70's, the Knicks were one of the top teams in the league. Prior to winning it all in '73, the hoisted the trophy in 1970 as well. Since then, they've struggled to get back to a position of contending for a title. The closest the Knicks have got was when they lost the finals in 1999.

#4 LA Clippers (53 years)

Just ahead of the Knicks is the LA Clippers. They've yet to secure a championship since the team was established in 1971. Their closest opportunity came in 2021 when they reached the Western Conference Finals before being eliminated.

The Clippers are hoping to turn their fortunes around this year. After trading for James Harden, they have an abudance of talent that they hope can contend for a title.

#3 Phoenix Suns (55 years)

Next up on this list is another franchise that has yet to win a title. The Phoenix Suns were formed in 1969, and remain one of the few NBA teams to have never won a championship.

The Suns reached the finals in 2021, but were knocked off by the Milwaukee Bucks. Similar to the Clippers, they too feel they have a shot at contending this year with superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the roster.

#2 Atlanta Hawks (65 years)

The NBA team with the second-longest title drought belongs to the Atlanta Hawks. They have one championship to their name, but it came back in 1958 when the team was still based in St. Louis.

Since 1961, the Hawks have not been back to the finals. They shocked many during their playoff run in 2021, but it came to an end in the conference finals.

#1 Sacramento Kings (72 years)

In first place on this list are the Sacramento Kings. They no longer have the longest active playoff drought, but claim the top spot when it comes to winning a championship.

The Kings franchise was formed in 1948, and since then, they have won one championship - during the franchise's third season in 1951. Now led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, they'll be looking to change this misfortune.