5 NBA teams that need a 3-point specialist

In the modern-day pace and space-oriented NBA, 3-point shooting is as crucial as ever. In order to contend for titles, it is a necessity for teams to have reliable 3-point snipers that can knock down shots in critical moments.

These kinds of players can shift the entire momentum of games. Meanwhile, teams that lack shooting often have a hard time keeping up offensively.

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, there are still quite a few teams in need of additional shooting.

So, on that note, here are five teams that could benefit the most from adding a 3-point sniper to their roster next season:

5 NBA teams in need of a 3-point specialist ahead of the 2023-24 season

#5, Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz were surprisingly competitive last season, finishing 37-45 (12th in the Western Conference) after they were expected to be a bottom-feeder. However, Utah’s roster centered around star forward Lauri Markkanen and rising star big man Walker Kessler is still very frontcourt heavy.

This is a big reason why the team finished just 20th in team 3-point shooting last season at 35.3%.

Perhaps one of Utah’s young guys such as Ochai Agbaji, Keyonte George or Brice Sensabaugh will emerge as a reliable shooter this coming season. However, until then, the Jazz could use a knockdown shooter in their backcourt rotation.

#4, Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets have a chance to take a big step forward this coming season. The team has already added 2023 No. 2 pick Brandon Miller on the wing. They will also be getting Miles Bridges back following his hiatus due to a domestic violence investigation.

However, Charlotte still lacks a reliable catch-and-shoot 3-point sniper at the two-spot.

The Hornets finished just 29th in team 3-point shooting last season at 33.0%. So, pairing Ball with a more traditional shooting guard could help the team make a push for a play-in spot. This comes after they finished just 27-55 (14th in the Eastern Conference) last season.

#3, Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are widely regarded as one of the NBA’s most talented up-and-coming young teams. Forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in particular have both flashed star upside in the frontcourt.

However, as of now, the Magic’s ceiling appears to be hindered by their lack of 3-point shooting, especially in the backcourt. Orlando finished just 24th in team 3-point shooting last season at 34.6%.

The team has since made some minor moves to address their shooting woes this offseason. These moves include using their 2023 No. 11 draft pick on shooting guard Jett Howard. They also signed veteran point forward Joe Ingles in free agency, who has proven to be a capable 3-point shooter in the past.

However, Ingles is soon-to-be 36 years old and has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. So, the Magic may be better served by adding a more reliable shooter. If they do so, they could substantially improve upon their 34-48 finish (13th in the East) last season.

#2, Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors were already the 28th-worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA last season at 33.5%. However, the Raptors then took another major hit this offseason when they lost their most prolific 3-point shooter, Fred VanVleet, to Houston in free agency.

The team used their 2023 No. 13 pick on 3-point specialist Gradey Dick, which could help them compensate for their shooting struggles. However, Dick is still unproven, so the Raptors could still use another reliable shooter in their backcourt. If not, the team could have an even worse record than their 41-41 finish (ninth in the East) last season.

#1, Miami Heat

Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, the Miami Heat lost two of their top 3-point shooters this offseason in Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. This comes after the team already finished just 27th in team 3-point shooting in the regular season at 34.4%.

Some of this could be offset by the return of shooting guard Tyler Herro from a broken right hand. However, if the Heat want to make another finals run, they will likely need to add some more firepower in their backcourt.

