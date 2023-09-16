5 NBA teams that need to start rebuilding

Winning doesn't come easy in the NBA, especially when you're a team still trying to figure out the identity and the culture to run with going forward.

There are numerous challenges to overcome for a team to experience a high level of success in the league. Drafting and acquiring quality pieces to fit the roster is a start, but more often than not, an organization also needs a bit of luck to go with that.

This goes back to the management and the people who run a team franchise and what kind of vision they have for the team in years to come.

Be that as it may, sometimes it takes years for a team to win a championship or even experience regular season and postseason success. However, there are times when it might be time for a proper rebuild.

This article will look at five NBA teams that need to start rebuilding.

Five NBA teams that are in need of a rebuild

In the NBA, a rebuild usually means that a team is moving on from its current pieces, including the roster and even the coaching staff. This happens when the upper management of a franchise feels that the team, in its current state, is in need of a restart.

Here are five NBA teams that should start rebuilding,

5) New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson and Joe Alvarado

Listed at number five is the New Orleans Pelicans. The last NBA season was an interesting scenario for the Pelicans because, at one point, the team had a record of 17 wins and 12 losses. However, following Zion Williamson's injury, the team went on to have only 25 wins and 28 losses.

They still managed to make the play-in tournament but ended up losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was supposed to be a promising season for the Pelicans, especially with the acquisition of CJ McCollum and the defensive production of Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

However, their star tandem of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have only played 93 games together due to injuries being a consistent factor. It all the more makes it troubling that the former number-one overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft has missed one full season, including over 194 games in his young career.

With two of their stars being injury-riddled, the team can only go as far as those two take them, and at their current state, a fresh start might be best for both sides.

4) Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges

Moving into number four is the Brooklyn Nets. It has been a chaotic four-season stretch for the Brooklyn Nets ever since the start of the Kevin Durant era.

Back in 2019, the Nets acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in what was envisioned to be the start of a promising future for the organization. Despite acquiring James Harden in 2021, the team has not met the level of success they envisioned.

After getting swept the following season in the first round by the Boston Celtics and a troublesome start to the 2022-23 NBA season, both Irving and Durant decided to head elsewhere. The process has left the Nets with pieces such as Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Nets had big aspirations and even though the newly acquired players are all good players in their own right, a proper rebuild needs to happen. With a rebuild in motion, it will allow the organization to properly assess where to go next.

3) LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers

Similar to the Brooklyn Nets, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were supposed to lead the LA Clippers to the 'Promise Land'. Unfortunately, disappointing playoff losses, multiple injuries, and heavy load management have put the team in a precarious situation.

Both Leonard and George have played over 142 games together with no rings to show for it. Be that as it may, the Clippers can look toward starting a rebuild for this team, especially considering the amount of money the two stars are making.

2) Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby

After their 2019 championship season, the Toronto Raptors have struggled to reach that stage ever since.

The departure of Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and more recently Fred VanVleet, leaves more questions than answers to this Raptors ball club.

Despite the hiring of Darko Rajakovic as the head coach following Nick Nurse's tenure, a Raptors rebuild can do the team wonders as they don't have enough pieces with their current roster.

1) Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets' Lamelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets are strangers to regular season and playoff success. Despite a couple of promising seasons with Kemba Walker, the Hornets have never established themselves as a team to be reckoned with in the league.

Coupled with the fact that this team has its run of problematic off-court situations with some of their young pieces, what more if the organization continues to run in this course?

With the establishment of a full-on rebuild, this NBA franchise can finally set a proper culture in their organization with some prominent leadership at the forefront.