5 NBA teams that are perfect fit for Nikola Jokic in future

Nikola Jokic is one of the best NBA centers of all time. He can do it all on the floor and is a triple-double machine. However, the only knock on his career is the lack of championships.

The Denver Nuggets big man has been in the professional basketball league since 2015. He's won numerous accolades, including two MVP awards, but has never won a championship.

If the Nuggets don't win it all in 2023, the superstar big man might request a trade. Many NBA teams would fit him perfectly if he decides to take his talents somewhere else.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Boston Celtics

Jokic would be fantastic in Boston (Image via Getty Images)

Like Nikola Jokic, the Boston Celtics haven't won a championship in recent years. The Celtics got very close to winning it all in 2022, but lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

You may be interested in reading: “He is giving me all the signs that he wants out of Boston” - Former Celtics star makes bold claim about Jaylen Brown

There are rumors that Jaylen Brown might leave the Celtics. Considering he's under contract for the next year, Boston could use him to acquire Jokic in a trade. Al Horford is a big piece of the team, but will soon turn 37, so upgrading him to Jokic makes a lot of sense.

#2 - Miami Heat

Miami desperately needs a big man (Image via Getty Images)

Bam Adebayo is one of the best two-way players in the league, but the Miami Heat still need another center. Adebayo is more of a forward, which is why adding Nikola Jokic would make a lot of sense.

The Heat are another Eastern Conference team that plays hard and competes every year. The addition of Jokic would make them the favorite to win the conference, although Miami may not be able to acquire the big man while also keeping Adebayo.

#3 - Golden State Warriors

Nikola Jokic would be incredible with the Warriors (Image via Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic is the best passing big man of all time. His impeccable playmaking skills are a big reason why the Denver Nuggets are one of the best teams in the league.

Adding Jokic to Golden State would make the Warriors unstoppable. He'd be surrounded by amazing shooters like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, which would make his assists numbers even higher.

#4 - Dallas Mavericks

Jokic would play well in Dallas (Image via Getty Images)

Pairing two players from ex-Yugoslavia would be great for the Dallas Mavericks. Having Nikola Jokic play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving could be a recipe for success for Mark Cuban.

Not only would this move help Doncic with another playmaker, but it'd also add rebounding for Dallas. The Mavs ranked dead-last in the league in the 2022-23 season and were outrebounded by 5.9 boards on average.

#5 - Phoenix Suns

The Suns would be much better with Nikola Jokic (Image via Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns already have a center, but he's simply not good enough. Deandre Ayton has had many disappointing performances lately, which is why the Suns may decide to move on soon.

You may be interested in reading: "The REAL MVP"- NBA fans in awe of Nikola Jokic whose 53-point masterclass is ruined in Game 4

Adding Nikola Jokic to the roster would make Phoenix even more lethal. They already have Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, two incredible scorers, so there is no doubt that they'd be even more efficient with Jokic's playmaking.

Poll : 0 votes