5 NBA teams against whom Stephen Curry has recorded a 40-point double-double

Stephen Curry is a phenomenal NBA player. In fact, whenever the best shooters in the league are discussed, Curry is always mentioned. This is not to say that the league has not had brilliant shooters. Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and Larry Bird are a few of the names that have amazed the world of basketball with their accuracy and impact.

However, Stephen has been the flagbearer of the modern era of basketball. He has broken a considerable number of shooting records and paved the way for small players and shooters to become any franchise's leading players. Currently active players like Damian Lillard and Trae Young have emerged as the Portland Trail Blazers' and Atlanta Hawks' most valuable players respectively, a feat only possible due to the achievements of Stephen Curry.

NBA teams against whom Stephen Curry has recorded a 40-point double-double

That being said, being a phenomenal scorer is not the only weapon in Steph's arsenal. He is an exceptional playmaker and a decent defensive rebounder. With such innate abilities, Curry often registers double-doubles.

For today's rankings, take a look at five NBA teams Stephen Curry has recorded 40-point double-doubles.

#5 Orlando Magic - March 7, 2016

Chef Curry and his scoring potential were on full display in this match. Of his 24 field goal attempts, the two-time MVP landed 14. He not only slashed and drove on fast breaks but dominated the Magic from downtown as well.

He scored 41 points in 37 minutes and attempted 13 shots from beyond the three-point line. Stephen Curry, along with his Golden State Warriors teammates, destroyed the Magic's defense by converting seven shots from downtown. He also gathered 13 rebounds in the match.

#4 Phoenix Suns - April 5, 2017

The Phoenix Suns reached the 2020-21 NBA Finals after beating many great teams. The duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul have cemented themselves as a force to be reckoned with. However, in the 2016-17 season the Suns' squad did not include CP3. They did have, amongst their ranks, Tyson Chandler, PJ Tucker and a young Booker.

On such a squad, Stephen Curry scored 42 points and registered 11 assists. Steph converted eight three-pointers off his 12 attempts.

