5 NBA teams with the strongest bench players this season | NBA season 2020-21

Starters are some of the most important players in an NBA team. These are the guys you turn to produce when push comes to shove. However, the bench is almost as important as they guarantee the team continues to operate at a high level throughout the game. We will take a look at the teams whose benches have proved themselves so far in the 2020-21 NBA season.

5 best sixth men in the 2020-21 NBA season so far

An NBA team might have one player coming off the bench with exceptional performances. But that does not attest to the overall productivity of the bench. It is also worth pointing out that the bench is held to almost the same standards as the starters - score the ball and defend your basket.

The LA Clippers had the best bench in the 2019-20 season, all thanks to Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams' efforts. Both players have continued to put in good shifts off the bench, even as they currently play for different teams.

#5 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher.

Chris Boucher has single-handedly brought his team to this list with jaw-dropping performances. The Toronto Raptors started the season poorly but have since picked up the pace and are now 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Even though their chances of making the NBA Playoffs are slim, Boucher has continued to dominate whenever he is on the court.

Chris Boucher WENT OFF for 38 PTS and 19 REB against the Bulls 😳⁰⁰Despite the loss, what a game for the Raptors big man pic.twitter.com/d8JAUBdFzk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2021

The 28-year-old averages 13.50 points, 6.63 rebounds, 17.71 efficiency and 1.91 blocks per game this season. However, the Toronto Raptors are seen as an average team, ranking 14th (113.46) in the offensive rating and 11th (112.91) in the defensive rating. Things were worse for the team until the bench players stepped up and helped bring their team out of the rut.

#4 Atlanta Hawks

Tony Snell and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks last appeared in the NBA Playoffs in the 2016-17 NBA season. So far, the Hawks have a chance of making it to the postseason as they are currently ranked fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference.

The efforts of Tony Snell, Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari off the bench have helped push the Hawks up the table.

Tony Snell's 57.14 3-point shooting percentage has helped the Hawks rank eighth (116.03) in offensive rating, while the defensive rating ranking has the Hawks in nineteenth place. Lou has continued to show his worth as he averages 3.50 APG off the bench.

#3 Los Angeles Lakers

Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have been poor since they lost both Anthony Davis and LeBron James to injury. The once NBA Western Conference leaders are now the fifth-placed team in the league and are 7.0 games behind the Utah Jazz. Even with the absence of the stars, the bench players have stepped up and tried to keep their team in the race for a playoff spot.

Montrezl Harrell was terrific for LAL in March:



28.9 mpg, 19.5 ppg, 64.6% FG’s, 7.8 rpg



In April, he’s cooled considerably with decreased minutes:



17.5 mpg, 7.3 ppg, 43.2% FG’s, 5.8 rpg — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 14, 2021

Harrell, who started the 2020-21 NBA season with the Lakers, got off to a flying start and was the favorite to win back-to-back NBA Sixth Man of the Year. It has been less of a purple patch for the forward, as he has struggled to get points in recent games.

However, Harrell has the highest field goal percentage for a sixth man in the league (62.08 percent), an efficiency rating of 17.60 and averages 14.22 points per game.

Missing two of their most offensive players, the Lakers are ranked 20th in offensive rating (110.64) but top the NBA in defensive rating (106.59).

#2 Los Angeles Clippers

Marcus Morris attempting a block for the LA Clippers.

Despite losing two of their sixth men, the Clippers still have a very formidable bench. The Clippers are currently ranked third in the NBA Western Conference, ahead of their bitter rivals, who are five games behind. The LA Clippers do not have a standout sixth man that affects the game. But as a unit, they are very impactful.

Surprisingly, the Clippers lead the league in offensive rating (119.37) and are 10th in defensive rating (112.49). Marcus Morris has been a great influence coming off the bench, shooting 47.6 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 13 points per game.

Luke Kennard has also contributed with a 45.98 shooting from the 3-point area, while Ivan Zubac has 7.37 rebounds per game off the bench.

#1 Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz's placement as the number one team in the Western Conference is not a fluke, all thanks to their bench contribution. The Utah Jazz are on a 41-14 run in the 2020-21 NBA 2020-21, with an offensive rating of 118.95 (second in the league) and a defensive rating of 109.20 (fourth in the league).

The Utah Jazz had three people score 20+ PTS off the bench in a win against Charlotte tonight:



Georges Niang: 21 PTS - 7/7 FG

Joe Ingles: 21 PTS - 7/11 FG

Jordan Clarkson: 20 PTS - 5/10 3PT — Hotleaguetakes (@hotleaguetakes) February 23, 2021

Even as the bench has been exceptional as a whole, we cannot conclude the Jazz's review without recognizing and applauding Jordan Clarkson's effort. The 28-year-old is averaging 17.2 points per game and has a free-throw average of 96 percent with 25.4 minutes played. He leads all bench players in the NBA in points per game and free throw percentage.