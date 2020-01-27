5 NBA teams that have exceeded expectations so far in the 2019-20 season

Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder have been among the biggest surprises of the season so far

With more than half of the 2019-20 NBA season now in the books, teams around the league have had ample time to impress on the court. While teams such as the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers have been notably disappointing, the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have underlined their title credentials over the opening months of the campaign.

In addition to the mentioned standout teams, several sides that flew under the radar heading into the season have also put together impressive runs of form. So, as we gear up for the business end of the season, here we will take a look at the five NBA teams that have so far managed to exceed expectations.

#5 Memphis Grizzlies - Record: 22-24

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are battling for the 8th seed in the West

The Memphis Grizzlies entered the season having won a combined 55 games over the past two years, and Mike Conley's departure only increased fears among the Memphis fanbase that the team was still years away from competing. However, following a poor start to the season, the Grizzlies have experienced an unlikely resurgence to climb to 8th in the Western Conference standings.

Since the turn of the year, the Grizzlies have recorded a 9-3 record to improve to 22-24 for the season - and they are well in the race to make a first postseason appearance since 2017. Fuelling the charge is Ja Morant - who has proved to be the most impressive rookie of the season so far. Following a number of eye-catching displays, the dynamic point guard is on course to establishing himself as one of the NBA's best guards, while Jaren Jackson Jr.' has also taken huge leaps over the past few months.

