NBA Injury Report Week 15 (27th Jan): Joel Embiid could return this week, Dwight Powell suffers season-ending injury and more

27 Jan 2020

Dwight Powell will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season

We are now more than halfway through the 2019-20 NBA season - and the race to qualify for the playoffs continues to intensify in both conferences. However, a number of teams are currently without key performers due to injuries, and here we will take a look at all the latest injury updates you need to know heading into Week 15 of the season.

#1 James Harden - Thigh - Doubtful to play on Monday

James Harden is doubtful to play on Monday due to a thigh injury

James Harden missed Houston's defeat to the Nuggets on Sunday due to a thigh injury. Harden suffered the injury after colliding with Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday, and while the injury isn't believed to be serious, the shooting guard is doubtful to play in Monday’s game against Utah.

#2 Lauri Markkanen - Hip - Out for 4-6 weeks

Lauri Markkanen faces a significant spell on the sidelines

When considering the expectations entering the season, Lauri Markkanen has endured a disappointing campaign so far, and the 22-year-old has suffered a further setback by picking up a stress reaction in his right hip. While Markkanen doesn't require surgery on the injury, the Bulls have confirmed that he will miss between 4 and 6 weeks as he makes his recovery.

#3 Paul George - Hamstring - No return date set

Paul George has missed the Los Angeles Clippers' last nine games due to a hamstring injury

Paul George's initial hamstring injury was described as mild by Clippers management, although the 29-year-old has now missed eight straight games. George has also been ruled out of LA's clash against Orlando on Monday evening, and with no return date in sight, it appears that the forward's injury is more serious than first reported.

