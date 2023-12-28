5 NBA veterans who can make comeback in 2023-24 ft. Austin Rivers & more

Numerous NBA veterans still find themselves without a roster spot this season. Given the high level of competition in the league, players need to remain in top form at all times. These free agents must ensure they are in optimal physical condition to increase their chances of securing a roster spot.

As the season has progressed beyond the one-third mark, teams have had the opportunity to identify specific areas where they may be lacking or need improvement.

Here are five NBA veterans who could provide assistance to struggling teams or strengthen contenders.

Five NBA veterans who can make a comeback this season

Austin Rivers recently conducted workouts with representatives from NBA teams. The shooting guard possesses the potential to serve as an off-the-bench spark for teams seeking energy and veteran leadership, with potential fits including the Detroit Pistons. There's also the possibility of him finding a role with the Miami Heat for revitalization.

#2, Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel is a reliable big man known for his serviceable shot-blocking ability. While his offensive capabilities may be limited, especially in terms of scoring, he can effectively defend the paint in short bursts. Teams needing height, like the Golden State Warriors, could benefit from his shot-blocking prowess. Additionally, the New Orleans Pelicans might consider him as a potential addition to their roster.

He averaged 2.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 18 minutes per game the past two seasons.

#3, T.J. Warren

Remember T.J. Warren in the bubble? The 30-year-old forward has yet to secure a spot this season. Known for his versatile scoring, he could offer teams an offensive boost. The Detroit Pistons or even the Minnesota Timberwolves might consider him a valuable addition to their roster.

He averaged 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 42 games in 2022-23.

#4, Danny Green

Danny Green, once the epitome of the ideal 3-and-D player, has entered his later years at 36. However, his skills and leadership qualities remain valuable, potentially serving as a crucial asset for both young, developing teams and those in contention for a championship.

Will Barton has the potential to be a reliable scoring option coming off the bench. As a dynamic scorer, he demonstrated a solid 36.7% shooting from beyond the arc in the 2022-23 season. His ability to provide scoring and shooting makes him a valuable asset for teams in need of offensive firepower.