It doesn't come as a surprise when the wives or girlfriends of NBA players are equally famous compared to their husbands/boyfriends. For example, women like Ayesha Curry or Savannah James are almost as popular as their husbands Stephen Curry and LeBron James, respectively.

In this article, we take a look at five wives and girlfriends of NBA players that have the most Instagram followers.

5 NBA wives and girlfriends with most Instagram followers

#5 - Kamiah Adams

Kamiah Adams Instagram

Kamiah Adams, the wife of Phoenix Suns superstar Bradley Beal, is a popular figure on Instagram with 831K followers on her account.

Kamiah shares images of her everyday life with her followers, while promoting their YouTube channel, The Beal Family, which has 71K subscribers. Bradley Beal's Instagram account has 1,3 million followers.

#4 - Amelia Vega

Amelia Vega Instagram

Amelia Vega is the wife of Boston Celtics big man Al Horford. She is an author, singer and Miss Universe 2003. Her Instagram account has 1,5 million followers and is considered one of the most popular NBA wives.

For his part, Al Horford, who is chasing his first NBA championship, has 674K followers on his Instagram account.

#3 - Savannah James

Savannah James Instagram

The wife of NBA megastar LeBron James is a famous personality as well with 2,4 million followers on her Instagram account. Savannah recently featured in a "Beats by Dre" commercial with her husband.

She also recently revealed her intention to spend more time in business now that her three kids have grown.

"I don’t feel like I have to be a helicopter mom per se, and I’m able to go out and just act on my passions and to put my foot out into new things that interest me. So I think that it’s mostly that, just knowing that the groundwork has been laid and I feel good about the position that I’ve left them in. So I feel comfortable with seeing where my passions are able to take me," Savannah said in an interview with Essence.

Her husband, LeBron James, is among the most famous personalities in the world, with 158 million followers on his Instagram account.

#2 - Katya Elise Henry

Katya Elise Henry Instagram

Tyler Herro's girlfriend and mother of his two kids, Katya Elise Henry, is very popular in the social media world. She has 7,8 million followers on her Instagram account, which includes images of her daily routine. Katya Elise in an Instagram model and fitness coach.

For his part, Tyler Herro is also famous, with his Instagram account having 2,2 million followers.

#1 - Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry Instagram

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, is an author, actor, businesswoman and owner of a restaurant in San Francisco, while Celebrity Net Worth values her net worth at $10 million.

Her Instagram account has eight million followers, while her husband, a four-time NBA champion, has 55,2 million followers on his Instagram account.