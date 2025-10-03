5 oldest players in Golden State Warriors history feat. Al Horford

The Golden State Warriors were quiet for the majority of the 2025 offseason due to their contract stalemate with Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors finally resolved the issue at the end of September by agreeing to a two-year, $48.5 million extension, with a team option for the second season.

Ad

Golden State also signed veterans Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Seth Curry, while bringing back Gary Payton II. Horford is set to become the oldest player to play for the Golden State Warriors this upcoming season at the age of 39 years and four months old.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With that said, let's look at the five oldest players to suit up for the Warriors.

5 oldest players in Golden State Warriors history

#1. Al Horford - 39 years, 4 months and 20 days old on Oct. 22

Technically, Al Horford doesn't own the record because he hasn't suited up for the Golden State Warriors yet. That will change on Oct. 22, when the Warriors visit the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena for opening night.

Ad

Horford might be one of the oldest players in the NBA today, but he's still an outstanding player. He's expected to be the Warriors' starting center, though it's unclear if he'll be allowed to play in back-to-back games.

#2. Andre Iguodala - 39 years, 1 month and 14 days old

Andre Iguodala played just eight games for the Golden State Warriors during the 2022-23 NBA season, which ended up being the final year of his career. He was 39 years old and a month old in his final game for the Warriors on March 13, 2023, against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ad

Iguodala would be inactive for the rest of the regular season and the entire playoffs. He announced his retirement in October of that year, with Golden State retiring his No. 9 jersey last February.

#3. Avery Johnson - 39 years and 9 days old

Before Andre Iguodala, Avery Johnson was the oldest player to ever wear a Golden State Warriors jersey. Johnson played his final NBA season with the Warriors, retiring after the 2003-04 campaign.

Ad

His last game took place on April 2, 2004, just eight days after his 39th birthday, against the Boston Celtics. He became an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks the following season and took over as head coach for the 2005-06 season.

#4. Chris Paul - 38 years, 11 months and 11 days old

One of the most shocking trades in Golden State Warriors history was the acquisition of Chris Paul before the 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors parted ways with Jordan Poole, a young up-and-coming dynamic scorer, in exchange for a 38-year-old "Point God."

Ad

Paul's time with the Warriors was alright, but they failed to make the playoffs that season. He was nearly 39 years old when he last played for the team at the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament against the Sacramento Kings. He was with the San Antonio Spurs last season and will play for the LA Clippers this season.

#5. Terry Cummings - 38 years, 10 months and 11 days old

Another good player who finished his career with the Golden State Warriors was two-time NBA All-Star Terry Cummings. The 1983 Rookie of the Year spent his final two seasons with the Warriors from 1998 to 2000.

Cummings' final game for the Warriors took place on January 25, 2000, against the Dallas Mavericks. Multiple injuries limited him in his final year, retiring with 19,460 career points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.