5 players 76ers could sign with $65 million in cap room ft. Paul George

With the 2024 NBA playoffs just a few weeks away, there are trade rumors regarding the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Philly Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Sixers closely monitor Paul George's situation with the LA Clippers. Negotiations regarding his upcoming contract remain a work in progress.

Pompey also reported the 76ers could have $65 million in cap room, entering the 2024 offseason. This is possible by renouncing the rights to all their free agents, including their 2024 first-round pick in a trade package, even waiving backup center Paul Reed.

The Philadelphia 76ers could look into numerous available players with Paul George in the 2024 NBA offseason. From superstar-level talent to adding a quality role player for depth purposes, the Sixers have some options.

Five NBA players that the Philadelphia 76ers could sign with $65 million in cap room

5) Bruce Brown

Toronto Raptors guard - Bruce Brown

Starting at number five is Bruce Brown from the Toronto Raptors. Brown is expected to make $23 million next season and will be an unrestricted free agent come 2025. He can be a valuable asset to the 76ers' roster, given his championship experience and his tough-minded playstyle on the court.

Brown has played 28 games with the Toronto Raptors this season. He averages 9.3 points (45.3% shooting, including 29.4% from 3-point) and 4.0 rebounds.

4) Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings guard - Malik Monk

Malik Monk from the Sacramento Kings is fourth on the list. The offensive-minded guard could be an unrestricted free agent this summer if the Kings don't re-sign him.

He could be a great addition to Philadelphia with his reputation for being a reliable scorer in the league. This season, Monk is averaging 15.6 ppg (44.3% shooting, including 35.1% from 3-point range) and 5.2 apg.

3) DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls forward - DeMar DeRozan

Next on the list is Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, a candidate for the Clutch Player of the Year award. He is in the last year of his contract and could be a quality scoring addition to play alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

In his 71 games this season, DeRozan is averaging 23.3 ppg (47.4% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point) and 5.3 apg.

2) LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward - LeBron James

Listed second on the list is LA Lakers forward LeBron James. He is due for a $51 million contract next season if he opts into his player option. However, the 76ers should look into James' situation as there's no guarantee he will re-sign.

James is averaging 25.3 ppg (53.0% shooting, including 40.5% from 3-point), 8.1 apg and 7.3 rpg.

1) Paul George

LA Clippers forward - Jaylen Brown

Lastly, Paul George has been the most associated with the Philadelphia 76ers. George is due for a player option in the summer if he accepts. However, the situation regarding his new contract remains unclear at this point.

This season, George is averaging 22.5 ppg (47.0% shooting, including 40.9% from 3-point) and 5.3 rpg.