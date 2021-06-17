5 Players with the most All-NBA selections in league history

The All-NBA is an innovation that started in the inaugural NBA season in 1946, aimed at honoring the best players in the league every season. Although it started out recognizing ten players split into two teams, first and second, things changed since 1988 after three teams were selected.

Selection in either of the All-NBA teams shows that a player is arguably the best in their position. Chris Paul has continued to stake his claim as one of the best point guards in league history after making his 10th All-NBA selection in the 2021 Second Team. Each of the three All-NBA teams is put together like a standard team, comprised of two guards, two forwards, and one center.

2020-21 All-NBA teams:



First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard



Second: Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, LeBron James



Third: Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Paul George — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

While winning the regular season MVP is the greatest achievement as a player, making it to the All-NBA team selection is equally commendable. It goes a long way in showing just how much a player is valued and recognized by the association.

On that note, let's take a look at the players with the most All-NBA selections in league history.

#5 Karl Malone, 14 All-NBA selections

Karl Malone #32, Power Forward for the Utah Jazz

Karl Malone is considered one of the greatest power forwards in league history and spent all but one year of his 19-year career with the Utah Jazz.

Although Malone is tied with Shaquille O'Neal with 14 All-NBA selections, he has more first-team selections than O'Neal. He ended his career with 11 First Team All-NBA selections, twice in the Second Team, and a Third Team selection.

• 14x NBA All-Star

• 2x MVP

• 11x All-NBA First Team



No. 16 in our All-Time #NBArank, Karl Malone. pic.twitter.com/G9yQIk72OE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 4, 2016

Malone achieved this in the 19 seasons spent in the league. It is also worth noting that he made the playoffs in each of those nineteen seasons but failed to win a championship.

#4 Tim Duncan, 15 All-NBA selections

Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs

Tim Duncan was selected as the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1997 NBA draft. The franchise was rewarded for their choice as the forward led the team to five championships.

Duncan started and ended his 19-year career with the Spurs and had 15 All-NBA selections as well as 15 All-Star appearances. He also had 15 All-Defensive selections, eight in the First Team and seven in the Second Team.

Although he is tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant with 15 All-NBA selections, he had ten First Team selections, three Second Teams, and two Third Team selections.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar