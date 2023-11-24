5 players with the best shooting splits in 2023-24 NBA season

In basketball, shooting the ball into the hoop is the name of the game. NBA players who have shown great accuracy in putting up shots are huge factors for their teams. The increase of shooting in the NBA has increased with the new rules, enabling scorers to show their skills in front of television.

The term 'splits' is defined in basketball terms as the percentages a player has on his field goals, free throws and 3-point shooting. Let's explore the top 5 NBA players who can put the ball through the hoop with amazing accuracy.

5 players withthe best percentages in free throws, field goals and 3-point shooting in the 2023-24 NBA Season

#5 Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is a silent killer, as his moves are not flashy but very efficient. The Philadelphia 76ers have invested to Harris' skills, with the player earning $39.2 million for the 2023-24 season.

He has rewarded that trust by shooting 60% for his two-pointers, 36% beyond the 3-point line and 90% on the free-throw stripe.

#4 Naz Reid

Seeing Naz Reid in this list does not jump out, as he doesn't have the star power compared to other players.

However, even with just playing 21 minutes per game, he has given the Timberwolves 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. More so is that he shoots the ball well with 60% on 2-point field goals, 39.3% for his threes and 92% on the free throw line.

#3 Chet Holmgren

After deferring his rookie year because of injuries, Chet Holmgren is giving Victor Wembanyama a run for his money in the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year race.

Beyond the points, rebounds, blocks and 3-pointers, the lanky big man has incredible splits of 55.7% on 2pt FGs, 87.7% free throws and 43.4% on his threes.

#2 Tyrese Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers know what they are investing in after signing Tyrese Haliburton for a five-year $260 million contract.

The former Iowa State Cyclone has been impressive manning the point guard position with points, assists and a low turnover ratio. More so are his very reliable percentages of 57.7% from the two-point area, 46% three-point shooting and 91.5% free throw accuracy.

#1 Kevin Durant

Still showing why he's one of the best players in the league, Kevin Durant is a mean shooting machine with his 6-foot-11 frame.

With the Phoenix Suns, he 'Slim Reaper's' taccuracy in shooting the ball is uncanny. He has shot 53.6% from two-point range, 52.2% beyond the 3-point arc and almost 90% from the free-throw line.