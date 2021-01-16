5 players Boston Celtics could target before the NBA trade deadline

With one blockbuster trade out of the way in the 2020-2021 NBA season, it is now time for teams like the Boston Celtics to make their move to bring in the right talent.

The Boston Celtics are one of the top teams likely to make a move before the March 25 NBA trade deadline, as they are sitting pretty with a $28.5 million traded-player exception at their disposal. That gives the Boston Celtics a huge phillip to make quality additions to their roster.

Five players the Boston Celtics could target before the trade deadline

The Boston Celtics have been a great team the past few seasons, but their greatness has been limited to the regular season.

In the postseason, the Boston Celtics have been underwhelming and have not managed to clinch the Eastern Conference. However, there is nothing wrong with a young team taking their time to take the next leap.

The James Harden trade to the Brooklyn Nets could act as a catalyst and exhibit a sense of urgency for the Boston Celtics front office. That is because the Boston Celtics are unlikely to match up against the Nets' big three, two of whom have won the NBA Championship and have proven they can perform under pressure.

The Boston Celtics need to add more depth to their roster for the playoffs, be it behind their new center Tristan Thompson or to add more scoring options in the second unit.

On that note, let's take a look at five players the Boston Celtics could target before the NBA trade deadline.

#1 Victor Oladipo (Houston Rockets)

Victor Oladipo

There have been rumors that Victor Oladipo could be moved again before the trade deadline.

One possible destination for the former All-Star could be the Boston Celtics. He has proven his mettle as a fierce competitor over the years and could be the missing piece in the Boston Celtics lineup.

Victor Oladipo to the #Celtics?@Scalabrine explains how Boston could make it happen:https://t.co/nxBwVNeSIN — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 14, 2021

He averaged 20 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in nine games before being traded to the Rockets. Oladipto could bolster the Boston Celtics with his prolific scoring abilities, but his penchant to get injured is a huge concern.

#2 Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Harrison Barnes goes up for a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Harrison Barnes is another player who could be on the Boston Celtics' radar this season, as he has the right size and athletic abilities to help the team in the postseason.

His remarkable performance with the Golden State Warriors earned him his first NBA championship back in 2015. Harrison was a part of the Warriors' starting-five in that campaign.

Harrison Barnes is having another great season this year. In 12 games, he has averaged 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, doing so with 52% shooting from the floor.

His 2020-21 cap hit comes to $22.2 million, which the Boston Celtics could manage with the traded-player exception at their disposal.