The 2020-21 NBA Season is officially here. As fans welcome their favorite stars back in their homes, there is new talent around the league aching to have shine on the big stage.

Some of these players are coming in with stellar performances in the NBA bubble. While others made a splash in the preseason games of the 2020-21 NBA Season.

2020-21 NBA Season: intriguing players who could have a breakout season.

Get ready for some NBA action as these young up and coming players take the next step in their career. These guys have shown they have what it takes but now have to carry this momentum throughout the season in order earn the right of having the tag of a legitimate breakout season.

Let’s take a look at some of the prime candidates poised to have a breakout season.

#1: Talen Horton-Tucker (LA Lakers)

A sophomore playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker of the LA Lakers had a monster performance in Game 2 of the preseason where he scored 33 points. Following his already impressive performance in the preseason opener, where he dropped 19 points and 9 rebounds.

His teammate and arguably the greatest player of this generation, Lebron James took to Twitter to praise the young man. In the preseason press conference, King James did inform the media, that THT was a player he had his eyes on from the start. LeBron even informed Klutch Sports head Rich Paul to bring the player under his wings.

Telling you right now! This kid is flat out SPECIAL! Mark my words https://t.co/KOYtlFxNVV — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 12, 2020

The 20-year-old had his moments even in the NBA bubble, especially against the Houston Rockets, scoring 9 points in just 9 minutes in Game 5. The 2020-21 NBA Season is the perfect setting for him to step up his game and earn a more prominent role with the 2019-20 NBA Champions.

#2: De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks)

De’Andre Hunter had standout performances in the 2020-21 preseason games for the Atlanta Hawks. He definitely looked much more aggressive than his rookie season and took 17 shots in the two games combined.

De'Andre Hunter has hit 5 of 7 threes (including a 4-point play!) pic.twitter.com/lFNJGn9b0P — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) December 18, 2020

He averaged 12.3 points last season and shot the ball 41% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, numbers that are bound to get better as he gets more playing time.

The Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce considers the young man as one of his best defensive players. Match that with an improved offense, and the Hawks will have a legitimate breakout candidate for the 2020-21 NBA Season.