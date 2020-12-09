5 Players who can become NBA All-Stars for the 1st time in the 2020-21 season

The 2020-21 NBA season is less than a fortnight away and is set to be tightly contested with several teams bolstering their rosters, such as the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the season is also likely to be very turbulent. This means it is currently doubtful whether we will witness a 2020-21 NBA All-Star game. However, players worthy of selection will still be announced by the league.

Every year there is widespread discussion surrounding the All-Star game and more importantly, which players have been included or left out from the selection process. This article will take a look at 5 players who could make their All-Star debut. Although they may not be able to participate in the showcase, the players will be rewarded for their performances.

5 Possible debutants for the 2020-21 NBA All-Star selection

#1 Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray was one of the standout stars of the Denver Nuggets youthful side last season, shooting 88% from the line and averaging 18.5 points. Although he is young, Murray could add more assists to his game to make him a quintessential point guard. However, he showed no signs of inexperience when it came to the playoffs, bursting onto everybody's radars. His significant improvement makes him a likely candidate to receive an NBA All-Star selection this year.

Murray became the first NBA player since Michael Jordan to score 40+ points in three straight playoff matches, helping the Nuggets to overhaul a 3-1 deficit against the Utah Jazz. Repeating their outstanding comeback against the LA Clippers in the next round, Murray had another 40-point game in his side's crucial Game 7 win.

The Denver Nuggets are tipped to be dark horses in the West this season. If they continue to replicate their performances in the bubble, Jamal Murray could be a certain NBA All-Star pick.

#2 Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans are another franchise looking to their young roster for success this season. With last year's No.1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Pelicans selected Zion Williamson. Although the power forward had to wait until January to make his debut, he went on to average 22.5 points and 6 rebounds. Alongside teammate Brandon Ingram, who made his All-Star debut last year, Zion Williamson will hope he too can be selected to the NBA All-Star team.

Williamson was possibly the most anticipated rookie of the league since LeBron James and even got a mention in some Rookie of the Year conversations despite his injury-hit first year. Zion will be able to start fresh this season though and has a high chance of making the NBA All-Star team as not only a talented but a popular player among fans and the media.