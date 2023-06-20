5 players who can create history at NBA Draft 2023

The NBA draft will take center stage on Thursday from Brooklyn, New York. It will be a life-changing night for 58 prospects as they begin their NBA journey.

Many mock drafts and big boards have been made, ranking the players in this year’s class. Each draft offers its own potential bit of history. Sometimes, those moments come from unexpected places.

For instance, Nikola Jokic is now probably the best player in the world. He was not even in the room when he was drafted in the second round. The broadcast was in a commercial break when his name was called, and yet he made history as one of the best second-round picks of all time.

Let’s take a look at five players who can create history in this year’s class.

Amen and Ausar Thompson

The Thompson twins could become the first siblings drafted in the top 10 of the same NBA draft. The two brothers are explosive, athletic talents who are human highlight reels.

They are both expected to go early in the lottery. Some rankings have them both as top five prospects.

They will not be the only pair of twins to play in the league recently. Brook and Robin Lopez have been in the league for years. Caleb Martin made a splash with the Miami Heat in this year’s playoff, and his twin brother Cody plays for the Charlotte Hornets. Marcus and Markeiff Morris are another pair of twins to have recent NBA careers.

Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama will be making a lot of history if his NBA career lives up to expectations. He will likely be the highest ever drafted prospect from France.

He will be the first noncollege player to go first since Andrea Bargnani from Italy in 2006. He will also be the first noncollege freshman since Blake Griffin, who was a sophomore in 2009.

Wembanyama could also become the fifth No. 1 player to win a title with the team that drafted them. Fellow Spurs picks Davide Robinson and Tim Duncan led San Antonio to titles. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James brought a title to the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

Brandon Miller

Miller is projected to go in the top five. If he is selected, he would be the third top five pick out of Alabama. He would join Leon Douglas (No. 4 in 1976) and Antonio McDyess (No. 2 in 1995).

Scoot Henderson

Henderson skipped his senior year and signed with the G League Ignite, beginning his professional development early. He would be the first player drafted after spending two seasons with the Ignite.

