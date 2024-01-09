5 players who can dethrone Mac McClung in 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest ft. Jaime Jaquez Jr. & more

Year after year, basketball fans around the globe are treated to an exhilarating spectacle: the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. This high-flying, gravity-defying showcase of athleticism, creativity and flair remains one of the most anticipated events during the All-Star Weekend.

The dunk contest serves as a platform for players to unleash their creativity and athleticism, elevating the art of dunking to new heights. From high-flying acrobatics to rim-rattling slams, participants bring their "A" game, showcasing a wide array of jaw-dropping dunks that captivate audiences.

Last year, Mac McClung took the NBA by storm after he shocked the world. Given how he wasn't a significant name as he played in the G League, his dunk contest victory took everyone by surprise. This year, McClung has been invited back to defend his title.

The question now is, who is capable of tearing the roof down with McClung? Here's a list of five worthy candidates to dethrone McClung and bring home the dunk contest title.

Note: Readers should take this list with a grain of salt as the selection solely depends on the writer's opinion.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and four other NBA players who could beat Mac McClung in the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest

#1, Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the only other participant to announce his entry in the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest. The Miami Heat rookie surprised his team when he executed several posters on his opponents in some of their games. Jaquez has played a significant role with the Heat and is deemed as no ordinary rookie.

#2, LeBron James

While LeBron James has never participated in a dunk contest in his career, many are still hopeful that King James will eventually have a change of heart.

James has accomplished so much in his career; however, a dunk contest title is not one of those accomplishments. The 2024 dunk contest might be the perfect stage for him to show again that age is just a number. Besides, LeBron is still more than capable of rattling the rim especially after he posterized Paul George on Sunday.

#3, Ja Morant

Another player NBA fans have been dying to see participate in the dunk contest is Ja Morant. Similarly to LeBron James, Morant expressed no interest in the contest. However, if LBJ were to hypothetically sign up, then Ja could reconsider participating as well. The Memphis Grizzlies star is arguably the league's best dunker today. It would be a waste if he never got to win the title that he deserves.

#4, Victor Wembanyama

We know what you're thinking. Why would someone as tall as Victor Wembanyama participate in the dunk contest? It's already a given that dunking is too easy for the towering big man. However, it'll be interesting to see if he could get creative with his dunks. Players of his size aren't typically athletic, but Wembanyama might be the first one to pull it off.

#5, Chet Holmgren

If Victor Wembanyama were to enter the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Chet Holmgren might be tempted to participate as well. Holmgren and Wembanyama are the two leaders in the league's rookie ladder this season, and having the dunk contest title at stake would make their rivalry more interesting. Having two freakishly huge giants in the contest could garner a bigger audience this year.