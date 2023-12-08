5 players who can land on New York Knicks after franchise declares NBA star hunt ft. Zion Williamson & more

Considered to be one of the more competitive teams in the league today, the New York Knicks recognize that they are still in need of another star to take them to the next level. Recently, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the Knicks have made it known to other teams that they are in pursuit of a star to add to their roster in an evolving NBA landscape.

The report also indicated that New York is aware that they can't make a proper trade within this season, considering the situations of the possible stars they might be interested in.

With that said, let's take a look at five players who can land on the New York Knicks, as per Fadeaway World's Eddie Bitar.

5 NBA stars who can land on the New York Knicks

1, DeMar DeRozan

With recent trade rumblings involving the Chicago Bulls this season, DeMar DeRozan would be an interesting piece to land by the Knicks. DeRozan remains one of the best scorers in the league and could be a great veteran presence as well for New York's locker room.

This season, DeRozan is averaging 21.9 points (45.3% shooting, including 37.3% from 3-point range) and 4.8 assists per game.

2, Zach LaVine

Aside from DeRozan, New York can also look into Zach LaVine's situation and what might work for the Chicago Bulls in a possible trade package. Compared to DeMar DeRozan, LaVine is much younger and could also provide the offensive firepower that DeRozan is capable of as well. Additionally, LaVine can also improve the team's spacing with his excellent shooting.

This season, Zach LaVine is putting up 21.0 points (44.3% shooting, including 33.6% from 3-point range) and 4.9 rebounds per game.

3, Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves star could improve the team at the offensive and defensive end while also being one of the best stars in the league peaking at his prime. Karl-Anthony Towns would certainly make things interesting in the NBA landscape, in the scenario that he lands on the team.

Towns' efficient shotmaking would be a tremendous asset for the New York Knicks, especially his defensive capabilities at the rim. In the 20 games that he has played this season, the Timberwolves big man is averaging 21.8 points (51.0% shooting, including 42.6% from 3-point range) and 9.1 rebounds per game.

4, Zion Williamson

In the scenario that Zion Williamson lands in New York, the appeal of watching the Knicks in Madison Square Garden might skyrocket due to the star's magnetism. It all depends on what trade package the New York Knicks could offer the New Orleans Pelicans but the team's offense at the frontcourt would improve.

Williamson has a few ways to go before he reaches his full potential but to play for a competitive and scrappy team like the Knicks could be beneficial to his development. This season, Zion Williamson is averaging 22.2 points (57.4% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range) and 5.6 rebounds per game.

5, Donovan Mitchell

Lastly, Donovan Mitchell's name has been involved in New York Knicks trade rumors, despite no official statements on the matter. Be that as it may, not only would New York acquire one of the best shooting guards in his prime, but they would also be aiding Jalen Brunson at the backcourt.

The scoring has always been there for Mitchell but his decision-making has vastly improved over the years, dating back to his time with the Utah Jazz. In the 27.6 points (45.1% shooting, including 35.6% from 3-point range) and 5.3 assists per game.