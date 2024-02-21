5 players who can make potential comeback from injury after 2024 NBA All-Star break

The second half of the NBA season starts tomorrow and there are still some concerns regarding the injury timeline of some of the league's players. Ranging from important championship pieces to excellent role players, there are ones who can potentially make a return after the All-Star break.

Injuries are common in the league but remain a headache for players and teams, especially when it comes to championship aspirations. Nowadays, NBA teams have done a tremendous job adjusting their procedures by taking a cautious approach with their players.

Let's look at five players who can make a potential return from injury after the All-Star break.

While it has not been conclusively said on what exact date these five players will return to the court, they are still on pace for a scheduled re-evaluation to determine a return timetable.

Top five NBA players who can make a potential return from injury after the 2024 All-Star break

5) Marcus Smart

Memphis Grizzlies guard - Marcus Smart

Starting at number five on the list is 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart. The Memphis Grizzlies star immediately made a great impact on his new team with his defensive prowess, decision-making and leadership on the court.

On Jan. 9, Smart dislocated his finger in the third quarter of a 120-109 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Be that as it may, Marcus Smart is progressing well on returning to the court with a scheduled re-evaluation sometime after the All-Star break, as per Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman.

4) Chris Paul

Golden State Warriors guard - Chris Paul

Moving to fourth on the list is Chris Paul, who fractured his left hand on a 113-109 win against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 5. His recovery from hand surgery is moving in the right direction as he prepares for re-evaluation in early March, as per CBS Sports' James Herbert.

3) OG Anunoby

New York Knicks forward - OG Anunoby

Since being acquired by the New York Knicks from the Toronto Raptors, OG Anunoby has been a seamless fit on his new squad.

Boasting efficient shotmaking at 51.6% shooting, Anunoby has also been a tremendous defensive piece for the team to utilize. However, he's been sidelined since Jan. 27 with an elbow injury but is still expected to return before this season ends, as per SNY.

2) Julius Randle

New York Knicks forward - Julius Randle

Next on the list is another important piece for the New York Knicks' NBA title aspirations this season, Julius Randle. In one of his best seasons yet in New York, Randle dislocated his right shoulder in a 125-109 win against the Miami Heat on Jan. 27.

The injury occurred when Randle fell hard after Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. tried taking an offensive charge. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau assured fans that Randle is making excellent progress on a return later this season, as per New York Post's Stefan Bondy.

1) Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers center - Joel Embiid

2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid suffered from a lateral meniscus injury late in the fourth quarter of a 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. The superstar NBA big man has missed 20 games this season and will be re-evaluated in March after the successful surgery on Feb. 6.

In the scenario that everything goes smoothly according to plan, Embiid can return to the court just before the regular season ends.