5 Players with most career three-pointers made in NBA Finals history

The NBA Finals often produce tight defenses and the three-pointer has been a key weapon in the NBA in the past. It is set to remain a crucial component on offense for years to come as well.

Three-point shooting has become the most essential weapon for any team looking to succeed in the NBA Playoffs in the league's current era. Accordingly, three-point numbers have gone up every year. Some of the current three-point snipers have tallied the most important records in NBA history as well.

Several players from the current edition of the league have performed at a high level, as we have seen in the 2021 NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker are standout examples, though both players go about their shooting in very different ways.

With the current offensive trends in mind, it should not come as a surprise to see that the top five players in terms of three-point baskets in NBA Finals history are mostly contemporary players.

Top 5 three-point shooters in NBA Finals history

The league's offensive system has evolved drastically and has extended outside the paint as well. Larry Bird, arguably the greatest shooter of all time, made seven threes on his way to collecting the 1986 NBA Finals MVP and the NBA title with the Boston Celtics. In the 2021 finals, we have already seen Devin Booker make seven threes in one of the four games played so far.

Three-point attempts have increased massively in recent years and the three-point line has decided several championships in the modern NBA. In this article, we will take a look at five players that have made the most three-pointers in NBA Finals history.

#5 JR Smith

JR Smith looks on during the 2018 NBA Finals

JR Smith's NBA Finals career started with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. He was a teammate of LeBron James during a solid run for the Cavs that ended in defeat against the Golden State Warriors.

Smith made 59 three-pointers in the 25 NBA Finals' games he appeared in, for the Cleveland Cavaliers (in four series between 2015 and 2018) and the LA Lakers in 2020 (on a reduced role).

Overall, Smith had a three-point shooting percentage of 38.1% in the NBA Finals. The 2017 NBA Finals were the best for Smith in terms of threes made (18) as well as efficiency (58.1%).

#4 Danny Green

Danny Green #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots during a game against the Miami Heat

A three-time NBA champion and a great 3-and-D player in his heyday, Danny Green has an excellent shooting resume in the NBA Finals in his career.

Green is a three-time NBA champion. He first won the title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, then the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and finally with the LA Lakers in 2020. Green has made 59 three-pointers in his NBA Finals career.

The shooting guard has appeared in four NBA Finals. His first two were with the Spurs (2013 and 2014). In his latter two, Green played for the Toronto Raptors and the LA Lakers in consecutive finals (2019 and 2020).

Overall, Green has played in 24 NBA Finals games and has made 42.1% of his three-point field goals in those matches. In the 2013 NBA Finals, Green made a then record 27 three-pointers against the Miami Heat.

