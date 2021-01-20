5 Players the Cleveland Cavaliers can target before the NBA trade deadline

It wasn't a shock to anyone when the departure of LeBron James in 2018 sent Cleveland Cavaliers down a spiral in the hierarchy. Since that summar, the Cavs have been in a rebuild mode and now the success is again starting to touch the franchise. GM Koby Altman has done a fantastic job building a competitive team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a decent start to the 2020-21 campaing, winning 6 of their 13 games so far. They currently sit at the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference, which is a vast improvement from finishing dead last the previous season.

Five players the Cleveland Cavaliers should target before the NBA trade deadline.

Collin Sexton has by far been the most impressive player for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Unlike some of the other members of the 2018 NBA draft, Sexton's name isn't brought up that much but there is little doubt that the 22-year-old is having a career year right now.

Averaging 25 points a game, leading the Cavaliers in scoring, Sexton is the centerpiece around whom the franchise will be looking to build around. He along with Darius Garland, who is averaging 17 points a game, could form the core of a young roster that could definitely do damage in the East in the coming years.

Let's have a look at 5 players the Cleveland Cavaliers could acquire to improve their roster prior to NBA trade deadline.

#1 - OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors)

OG Anunoby has become a key player for the Toronto Raptors over the past few years. He signed a vital four-year $72 million extension with the 2019 Champions over the last offseason and would be a great fit on a young Cleveland Cavaliers roster.

After shooting over 50% from the field the last season, OG is currently averaging 13.1 points a game for Toronto. Moreover, he has much-needed playoff experience that the Cleveland Cavaliers could make fair use of in the future. He also does well under pressure, most famously nailing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against the Boston Celtics in last year's playoffs.

Toronto could make excellent use of a center like Andre Drummond, who seems to be in the form of his life, putting up 19.25 points and 15.75 rebounds a game.

#2 - Donte DiVincenzo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Donte DiVincenzo has had a rough offseason with the Milwaukee Bucks, being a part of the sign and trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic that eventually fell through and saw him eventually staying with the team. Since then, the 23-year-old has done well for himself, scoring 10.3 points a game, with an astounding efficiency of 44% from the three-point line.

Milwaukee could be a potential suitor in the case of a Kevin Love trade by the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which case DiVincenzo should be one of the players they aim to get. Along with Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, the three of them can be lethal in a three-guard lineup, similar to what OKC used last year with Denis Schroder, Chris Paul, and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.