5 players who clinched 3 or more MVPs in NBA history ft. Michael Jordan & more

Only 15 NBA players have won the Most Valuable Player award more than once. Seven players have won it twice, while eight have been elevated to the most elite company with at least three MVP awards in their trophy cases. Five of the eight are some of the greatest players to grace the court.

Special shoutout to Bill Russell who won the award five times between 1958-65. Larry Bird and Moses Malone won three MVP awards during their legendary careers. Here are five stars who have at least three MVP awards.

Five NBA players with at least 3 MVPs

No. 5 - Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (three MVPs)

Johnson was among the best or maybe the best point guard ever. He led the Lakers to nine Finals appearances and five titles. Johnson was a 12-time All-Star and a nine-time All-NBA First Team selection.

His MVP seasons came in 1987, 1989 and 1990. In 1987, Johnson scored a career-high 23.9 points per game, leading the Lakers to the title. He led the league in assists that season with 12.2 assists per game. In 1989, he averaged 22.5 ppg and 12.8 apg. In 1990, he averaged 22.3 ppg and 11.5 apg.

No. 4 - LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers/Miami Heat (four MVPs)

James has grabbed four regular-season MVPs in his career. That aligns with his four NBA titles and four Finals MVPs.

James is a 20-time All-Star and 13-time All-NBA First-Team selection. His two MVP seasons, 2009 and 2010, came in his first stint with the Cavs. He won two more in 2012 and 2013 during his time in Miami.

James averaged 28.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 7.2 apg in his first MVP season. He followed it up with a 29.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 8.6 apg. His seasons in Miami were perhaps the peak of his elite career, and he is still writing new chapters. His two Miami MVP seasons came in championship years. He shot a career-high 40.6% from 3-point range in his 2013 MVP year.

No. 3 - Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers (Four MVPs)

Chamberlain was an unstoppable force on the offensive end. He claimed four MVP awards with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1960, 1966, 1967 and 1968.

He also owns the record for most points in a game with 100. He is a two-time champion and seven-time All-NBA First-Team selection. He was a seven-time scoring champion from 1960-66. He also led the league in rebounding an astounding 11 times.

No. 2 - Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls (five MVPs)

It is no surprise to see Jordan near the top of the list. It is more surprising that Jordan finished with only four MVP titles. He was 6-0 in the finals and won six NBA Finals MVP awards.

His five MVP seasons came in 1988, 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1998. He was a ten-time All-NBA First-Team selection, a 14-time All-Star and a nine-time First-Team All-Defense selection. He was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 1988.

No. 1 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks/LA Lakers (six MVPs)

The former all-time scoring leader was among the greatestest to grace the court. Abdul-Jabbar won six MVP awards with the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, winning three each. He won MVP in 1971, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1977 and 1980.

He won two Finals MVPs in 1971 and 1985. The legend was a 19-time All-Star and a 10-time All-NBA First-Team selection. He led the league in scoring twice. He also led the league in rebounding in 1976. He set a career-high 34.8 ppg in his 1972 MVP season.