5 players who deserve a higher rating on NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 is set to be released on September 10th, with a range of player ratings and other new features already having been announced. A number of players have aired their disappointment with respect to their particular ratings.

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant claimed that he deserved a 99 overall because of his all-round strengths. A similar sentiment was shared by the likes of Cameron Payne and Miles Bridges, who had successful seasons but were given downgrades for NBA 2K22.

In this article, we look at five players who deserve a higher rating in NBA 2K22.

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/BEfMn7xkBk — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

NBA 2K22: 5 Players who deserve a higher rating

While Kevin Durant is obviously not a part of the list considering that he is the joint-highest rated player in the game, quite a few players probably deserved a higher overall than what they were given. This includes the 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who was not given an upgrade despite his heroics last season.

#5 Luka Doncic – 94

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic has had a unique journey in the NBA 2K series thus far. While his non-uniform ratings might be due to the game’s tendency to introduce changes in parameters year-by-year, the result has been especially frustrating for Luka Doncic.

Congrats to our Cover ⭐ on the new contract @luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/1WZO2PcyvK — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 10, 2021

After a 21.2 ppg rookie season, Doncic was given an overall of 96 in NBA 2K20, which was followed by two even better seasons for Doncic. He averaged 28.8 points in his second season and finished with a stat-line of 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8 rebounds last season.

However, his NBA 2K overall has been 94 since two years now. Of course, the released ratings for NBA 2K22 are preliminary and Luka Doncic will be looking to see an upgrade as the season progresses.

#4 Bradley Beal – 89

The Washington Wizards had their struggles last season but Bradley Beal has proven himself to be one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA for two years now. Last season, he was leading the race for the NBA scoring title but lost out to Stephen Curry.

Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards - Game Three

However, Beal produced his second straight season with 30+ ppg and also had 4.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds. His shooting efficiency was a handsome 53.2% and a downgrade from a 90 overall does not seem deserved for NBA 2K22.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra