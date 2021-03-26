5 Players with the most double-doubles in the 2020-21 NBA season

The 2020-21 NBA season has seen tremendous individual performances from some of the greatest basketball players on the planet. Double-doubles are a good way to measure a player's versatility on the court and the NBA's talent pool is filled with great all-around players.

Leaders in double-doubles in the 2020-21 NBA season

There are dominant big men who can score with ease in the paint and also establish themselves on the glass and rack up a big number of rebounds per game. Also, some skilled centers and all-around guards are putting up some tremendous numbers of double-doubles with points/rebounds or points/assists which is a testament to their versatility.

Let us take a look at the five players with the most double-doubles in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#5 Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert has been a double-double machine for the team with currently the best record in the entire 2020-21 NBA season. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has 30 double-doubles in 43 appearances for the Utah Jazz so far.

Gobert is averaging 14.4 points and 13.4 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 NBA campaign on 64% shooting efficiency from the field. Gobert's 30 double-doubles have been with points and rebounds, and he also has three 20-20 games this year.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has achieved 30 double-doubles in the 2020-21 NBA season, and he's been versatile.

In 41 games, the Greek superstar also has seven triple-doubles. He's had 29 games with at least 10 rebounds and eight games with at least 10 assists.

Giannis is averaging 28.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game with a 56% field-goal percentage.

#3 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards.

Despite the heavy criticism that often goes Russell Westbrook's way, the former MVP remains one of the hardest-working players in the league and is arguably the most intense individual game after game.

Like Rudy Gobert and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Westbrook also has 30 double-doubles, but between the three players, Westbrook has played the lowest number of games (36), while Gobert has played 43 and Giannis has played 41 games.

Westbrook also leads the league in triple-doubles with 14 and is averaging 21.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game.

#2 Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball.

Domantas Sabonis is arguably the most underrated player of the 2020-21 NBA campaign, but he has been essential for the Indiana Pacers and is one of the main reasons behind the team's fight to get into the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.2 assists per game. Those numbers earned him a second trip to the All-Star Game.

Sabonis is also second in the league in double-doubles with 32 in 43 appearances for the Indiana Pacers. He is versatile, and all his double-doubles came in different ways (mainly points/rebounds, and points/assists).

He has 31 games with at least 10 rebounds and seven with at least 10 assists. Sabonis has also had six triple-doubles in the 2020-21 campaign so far.

#1 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic is one of the top candidates for the 2020-21 NBA MVP award. The Denver Nuggets' big man, who is really the team's "point center" is performing at a unique level and is filling the stat sheet night in and night out.

Jokic has 40 double-doubles in 44 games for the Denver Nuggets so far and he's been extremely consistent.

The Serbian center is averaging 27 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game with 57/42/87 shooting splits in the 2020-21 NBA season. Jokic has reached at least 10 rebounds in 33 games, and has 19 games with double-digit assists.

Moreover, he has 12 triple-doubles so far and might be the frontrunner for the MVP award.

