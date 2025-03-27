5 players with most game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history feat. LeBron James

LeBron James has the second-most game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history after tipping Luka Doncic's missed floater on Wednesday. James made his eighth career game-winning shot at the buzzer as the LA Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 120-119.

Officials reviewed the replay, but there was no doubt that "The King' made it in time. So, who are the top five NBA players with the most game-winning buzzer beaters? The total number for each player is from the regular season and playoffs.

Five players with most game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history

#1 Michael Jordan (9)

Atop this list is none other than Michael Jordan, who's one of the most clutch players in NBA history. "Air Jordan" wasn't just a scorer and high-flyer; he was also a player who thrived in tough situations when his team needed him the most.

Jordan has nine game-winning buzzer-beating shots, with his most famous one being from the 1989 playoffs. It's called "The Shot" as MJ drained a shot over Craig Ehlo at the free-throw line to send the Cleveland Cavaliers packing.

#2 LeBron James (8)

The GOAT conversation will almost always involve Michael Jordan and LeBron James, so it's fitting that "The King" now has the second-most game-winning buzzer-beat shots. James has come a long way since he was labeled as a player who caved under pressure situations.

In Year 22, James remains one of the most clutch players in NBA history, despite what some critics might say about the first half of his legendary career. So, what's his most iconic game-winning buzzer-beating play?

Possibly the one against the Toronto Raptors in the 2018 playoffs, hitting a floater off the glass to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 3-0 series lead. That shot led to the city of Toronto being called "LeBronto."

#3 Kobe Bryant (8)

Just like his idol and mentor, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant had the clutch gene regardless of his success percentage in certain situations. Bryant would take the final shot just because he knew he could make them or at least had the confidence to make them.

Bryant's NBA career was filled with clutch shots and eight game-winning buzzer-beaters. His best was probably the one against the Miami Heat in 2009 over Dwyane Wade.

#4 Joe Johnson (8)

One of the most underrated and underappreciated players in NBA history, Joe Johnson is tied with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant for the second-most game-winning buzzer-beating shots ever. "Iso Joe" was smooth as silk, especially in the clutch.

Once Johnson got to his sweet spot, anywhere inside the 3-point line, in the clutch, defenders needed to pray that he didn't make the shot. Since 2007, he compiled eight buzzer-beating game-winners, proving that he's one of the most clutch players the game has ever seen.

#5 Paul Pierce (7)

Not as celebrated as the first three people on this list but more recognized than Joe Johnson, Paul Pierce was as tough and great as they come. Pierce was clutch for most of his career, not afraid of the moment or to take the last shot.

While most of his game-winning buzzer-beaters happened with the Boston Celtics, his best happened in the twilight of his career in Washington. He sank the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the 2015 East Semis by calling bank.

