5 players Golden State Warriors could target before the NBA trade deadline

The 2020-2021 NBA season is off to an eventful start amidst multiple storylines keeping fans glued to their screens. One of the lead stories this season concerns the Golden State Warriors.

Dub nation was left devastated when their prolific shooting guard, Klay Thompson, went down with a torn Achilles tendon that effectively ended his campaign before the season started.

The Golden State Warriors made their move and acquired Kelly Oubre Jr. from the OKC Thunder in exchange for future draft picks. While Oubre had his moments early in the season, his numbers have room for improvement.

The front office of the Golden State Warriors will be looking to add another piece to improve their core this season via the $9.3 million disabled-player exception they received from the league as a result of Thompson's injury. That allows the Golden State Warriors to make a play for another key player that could help them get back to being top contenders for the title.

Five players the Golden State Warriors should target before the NBA trade deadline

Stephen Curry's stellar performances this season will act as a magnet for top-tier players to bring their talents to the bay area. The Golden State Warriors continue to be one of the hottest markets in the NBA, as Curry and Thompson will probably be with them for a while.

Till Thompson returns, the Golden State Warriors need to be active and attract as much talent as they can. Upon his return, the Golden State Warriors could potentially become a serious threat in the West again.

On that note, let's take a look at five players the Golden State Warriors could target before the NBA trade deadline.

#1 James Harden

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets - Game Five

Since the Golden State Warriors have top-draft picks to shop around this season, it is in the realm of possibility that they might end up acquiring James Harden in a deal with the Houston Rockets.

The move would instantly shift the power balance in the Western Conference and elevate the Golden State Warriors into a top contender. Harden is an all-out performer and could bolster the short-handed Golden State Warriors this season.

As Klay Thompson returns to the fold next year, the Golden State Warriors' big three of Curry, Thompson and Harden would be nothing short of an offensive juggernaut that would fill opponents with terror.

"The Warriors should be the team to try and trade for James Harden." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/bAJKpRUH8z — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 7, 2021

The NBA is known for mind-blowing moves, and this could be one that leaves fans with their jaws dropped in excitement.

#2 Lou Williams

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two

Lou Williams is a walking bucket. He can heat from the floor and score in bunches. The Golden State Warriors need a solid backup point guard who can handle things when Curry is off the floor, and this is where someone like Williams could step in.

Lou Williams drops in the 3 to cut the Spurs lead to 1 going into the 4th pic.twitter.com/iKX1T2ggd4 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) January 6, 2021

While he wouldn't add much to the Golden State Warriors at the defensive end of the floor, he could solidify their offense with his playmaking abilities.

Lou would also serve as a leader in the locker room and help motivate the younger guys during clutch moments. Of course, it remains to be seen if the LA Clippers would be amenable to parting ways with him. However, a deal could be worked out if both teams get what they want in return.