5 players who should have their jersey number retired by the LA Clippers

The Orlando Magic announced they would be retiring Shaquille O'Neal's jersey number. This leaves the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors without a retired jersey.

The Clippers do not attract players like their city rivals. But they have recruited some of the biggest stars over the past years. Now, they have four stars on the team, strengthening their chance of winning the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Also read: LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 5, 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Are the LA Clippers contenders this season?

The LA Clippers have performed well this season. They started slow after trading for James Harden but found their rhythm eventually. Gradually, the stars were able to figure it out and become a threat to the Western Conference.

The Clippers are now fourth in the standings, on a four-game winning streak and strong contenders for a title this season.

This article looks at five players who should have their jersey number retired by the LA Clippers. So, without further ado, let us dive into the list.

Also read: Charles Barkley calls LA Clippers 'scariest team in the West'

Five players who should have their jersey number retired by the LA Clippers

#5 Paul George

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers became one of the best teams in the NBA after Paul George and Kawhi Leonard arrived in 2019. Although the two were a dynamic duo, George did more as he could maintain his health to a higher standard compared to Leonard.

George is playing his fifth season with the team and belongs to the list of great players for the franchise.

#4 Bob McAdoo

Bob McAdoo was the team's franchise star when they were still the Buffalo Braves. He was the second pick in 1972 and made the team relevant during his four-year stay.

Expand Tweet

He led the Braves to three playoff appearances, leading the league in scoring during those years. Even in the postseason, he was a bucket. McAdoo led the league in scoring during his second playoff run with the Braves with 37.4.

#3 Elton Brand

Philadelphia 76ers Unveil Charles Barkley Sculpture

Throughout his career, Elton Brand was underrated. He spent most of his career with the LA Clippers, where he made a name for himself as a star. He was a consistent 20 and 10 guy for seven years but only led the team to the postseason once.

However, let us not discount what Brand has done on the court. His impact on the Clippers will never be forgotten.

#2 Blake Griffin

Los Angeles Clippers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Six

The Clippers would not be where they are had it not been for Blake Griffin. His athleticism drew fans from all over the world, and most people became fans of the team. Los Angeles made the right choice in selecting Griffin first overall in 2009.

He was the engine that made the Clippers' Lob City days work. During his eight-year stay with the team, he averaged 21.6 points and 9.3 rebounds. Griffin had some of his most iconic moments with the franchise.

#1 Chris Paul

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

While Griffin was the engine, Chris Paul was the driver that kept the team moving. Paul was traded to the Clippers and turned things around for them.

He stayed with the team for six seasons and developed one of the deadliest two-man games with Griffin. Paul also turned DeAndre Jordan into an All-Star, which is a testament to how influential he is as a star,