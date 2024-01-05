LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 5, 2024

The LA Clippers take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday for the second time this season. LA is on a four-game winning streak and beat the Phoenix Suns 131-122 on Wednesday to open a three-game road swing. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, who have found their groove together, are expected to lead the Clippers.

Like the Clippers, the Pelicans are also on a roll. They have won their last four games, including an impressive 117-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

New Orleans won 116-106 on Nov. 24 in their first encounter with LA. Zion Williamson and crew will be playing a vastly different team on Friday, though.

LA piled up an 11-2 record last month, the best in the Western Conference. They have also not lost this year and will look to continue their hot form with another road win.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game Details

Teams: LA Clippers (21-12) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21-14)

Date and Time: Jan. 5, 2024 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, LA

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview

The Clippers are playing like legitimate championship contenders since Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook adapted to James Harden’s presence. LA’s stars have been playing well together. If not for Leonard’s injury in December, they might have gone unbeaten.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, want to prove that they do not wilt in big-game situations. They were embarrassed by the LA Lakers in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season tournament.

New Orleans doesn’t want to have a repeat of that against the surging Clippers. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas have to show that the Pelicans are one of the elite teams this season.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting lineups

Clippers coach Ty Lue has found the starting unit that works best. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Paul George, Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann are expected to line up for tip-off.

Willie Green has been using largely the same first five during the season. He's likely to field Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas and Herb Jones.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

Paul George is averaging 23.2 points per game this season. The over/under points prop for him is 23.5. Bettors get -115 for over and -111 for under.

“PG13” has hit over 23 points in three of his last 10 games. He had 33 points on Wednesday against the Suns, so he could carry over that form on Friday to get over the points prop.

Zion Williamson is averaging 22.1 points per game this season. Bettors get 22.5 as his points prop. “Zanos” is having a roller coaster ride with his scoring. He had 27 points on Wednesday in the win against the Timberwolves but only 10 on Tuesday versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Betting under (+110) might be the route for Williamson instead of over (-140).

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions

The moneyline for both the Clippers and Pelicans is -110. LA is a -1.0 favorite on the road.

The battle of two in-form teams might be decided by breaks of the game. The Clippers have looked like the more threatening team since last month. They could add the Pelicans to their list of victims.