5 players the LA Clippers can target with the MLE

The LA Clippers had a half-full, half-empty season. They went 42-40 and finished eighth in the Western Conference even with injuries to stars Kawhi Leonard (out all season) and Paul George (31 games). But despite fighting hard, they didn't advance to the playoffs from the play-in tournament.

The team has some big decisions to make in free agency. To compete next year, they will have to sign competitive players who can improve their roster.

There are several players on the market the Clippers could target with their mid-level exception. All of them could be amazing role players and could potentially help the team to a deep playoff run.

Check out the five players the Clippers could sign with their MLE this summer.

#5 Malik Monk

Los Angeles Clippers would benefit from Monk's scoring. (Image via Getty Images)

Malik Monk is coming off a career year with the LA Lakers. He averaged 13.8 points per game and was reliable from both long range and inside the arc.

Considering that he is only 24 and has a lot of potential, he could turn into one of the best scorers off the bench for the Clippers.

Monk was paid only $1.8 million this season, yet his market value is much higher. Considering that the Lakers do not have Bird rights, they can only offer him 120 percent of his previous contract, which would be less than $2.2 million.

The shooting guard has expressed his desire to stay with the Lakers, but he also made it clear that he would like to get paid. The Clippers could offer him a bigger contract and a better situation as well.

#4 Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside used to be one of the key players for the Miami Heat, but he was just a backup center for the Utah Jazz last season.

While his efforts are sometimes questionable, he is one of the best big men available on the market. Whiteside is a fantastic rebounder and shot blocker who can also score easily from the inside.

Being a 7-footer has its perks, and Hassan knows how to use them. He'd be a great backup for Ivica Zubac and could potentially have a much bigger role with the Clippers.

The big man is coming off a $2.4 million contract with the Jazz, and the team has no Bird rights for him.

#3 Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo has played only 96 games since 2018 and is still not completely healthy. However, he is a fantastic player who could be huge for the Clippers if he can appear in at least 50 games next season.

Oladipo returned at the end of the season for the Heat and had some solid performances. While his shot just didn't fall during the playoffs, the combo guard was one of the best defensive players on the court.

Healthy Oladipo would drastically improve the LA Clippers. (Image via Getty Images)

The former Indiana Pacer was paid just $2.4 million last year and is unlikely to stay in South Beach. He would be a perfect addition to just about any team, and the Clippers are no exception.

#2 Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond, one of the league's best rebounders, is available in free agency.

Since February 2020, Drummond has been on five different teams and will most likely sign with a new team this summer. He last played for the Brooklyn Nets, but the situation with Brooklyn is far from perfect.

The Los Angeles Clippers need a great rebounder. (Image via Getty Images)

The Clippers ranked 19th in rebounding last season and only the 28th in the rebounding differential per game. In other words, the Clippers were the third-worst rebounding team in the league last season.

Zubac is a great player, but he is not as skilled as Drummond when it comes to cleaning glass. Signing the big man seems like a no-brainer, and he would be a perfect backup center.

#1 P.J. Tucker

P.J. Tucker is 37, yet he's one of the best free agents this summer. The forward had a fantastic season with the Miami Heat, doing a great job on both ends and even shooting 41.5% from long range.

Thanks to Tucker, Miami almost advanced to the NBA Finals. He also helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship in 2021.

Tucker is the ultimate "glue guy," and every team needs a player like him. When Miami knocked out the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round, Joel Embiid praised Tucker for his effort and toughness. Embiid said the Sixers could use a player like him.

Signing Tucker with a mid-level exception would be a fantastic move for the Clippers as he could help in many different ways. But he might be looking for a big payday before he retires.

